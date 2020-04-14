Chinese Professional Baseball League Sees Robot Mannequins and Cardboard Cutouts Cheer For Them as Humans Stay Indoors! See Pictures From Taiwan Stadium

Chinese Baseball Match in Taiwan (Photo Credits: @CPBL Twitter)

Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was held on Sunday as mannequins and cardboard cutouts cheered. The game held at Taiwan's Taoyuan Baseball Stadium saw very little humans, but non-living beings clicked their photos and applauded the game. As the world is crippled by coronavirus outbreak, the Rakuten Monkeys played against the Chinatrust Brothers at the Monkeys' home stadium, the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan, Taiwan. While players, stadium staff, and cheerleaders attended the event following guidelines of social distancing, but it was the cutouts that got all the attention.

Some of the fake human cardboards were made to look like cut out of cheerleaders snapping photos of the game. There were also fake photos which looked like real robots. Predicting what the baseball ground would look like, the Rakuten Monkeys decided to cheer themselves. The match was postponed as the Chinese Professional Baseball League's start was pushed further back by 24 hours due to rains. Taiwan, a neighbouring country of China - from where the coronavirus began - has been comparatively successful in containing the spread of the virus.

Mannequins Cheer at Taiwan's Taoyuan Baseball Stadium:

Baseball and football seasons got underway in Taiwan, which has been comparatively successful in containing the virus with 388 cases and 6 deaths so far. Baseball team Rakuten Monkeys unveiled robotic mannequins & cardboard cut-outs of fans at their stadium in Taoyuan county pic.twitter.com/iPnCoEEwXI — BFM News (@NewsBFM) April 13, 2020

Taiwan which has a population of 24 million people has reported 388 cases and six deaths. Meanwhile, world countries have been trying their best to contain the spread of the disease, however, numbers of positive cases and deaths have only been on the rise. Globally, more than 110,000 people have died from the virus. MLB Mexico Series suspended all operations on March 12, and it has not release the date on which they will resume. The CPBL is the lone professional baseball league currently playing amid the coronavirus outbreak.