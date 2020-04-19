Competition to Funeral Coffin Dancers? Malaysian Funeral Parlour Workers Recreate the Viral Video of Dancing Pallbearers From Ghana and It's Too Funny

Coffin dance recreated (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The funeral coffin dance of pallbearers from Ghana caused quite a stir on social media last week. In fact, the craze continues as it appeared as a filter on Instagram and many people were trying out the fun. But looks like, they have inspired some other funeral service workers too. Workers from Kwang Heng Coffin Maker, in Malaysia's Kedah region, decided to recreate their own version of the funeral coffin dance and it is too funny! The highlight of their video remains an old aunt who stands in the middle, right in front of the coffin and moves along to the music. The video came up on social media a week ago and has been spreading some laughter online. Viral Videos of the Week: From Funeral Coffin Dance to Support Baskets in Italy, 7 Clips Serving Entertainment and Hope to Netizens During Quarantine.

In the tough times of Coronavirus, when we all hear of the rising number of death tolls from all around the world, a video of Ghana's pallbearers made everyone smile. Pallbearers are those who hold the casket on their shoulders and a viral video showed these guys doing some synchronised moves while they held a coffin. The video went so viral that it got made into several funny memes and jokes. And it inspired a funeral parlour to try it out too. Their protagonist is, however, an old lady who is seen holding a streamer as a prop and doing some moves along with the other boys.

Watch Video of Malaysian Funeral Parlour Recreating Coffin Dance:

Here's The Clip With Music

So funny, right? The videos have made everyone laugh and people are especially loving the old aunt, who is cooperating so well. They have given the message of Stay at Home to all the netizens very effectively.

And in case, you have been unaware of what all this is about. Check out the original video of Ghana's Coffin Dancers below:

Haha! It is a tradition in Africa to have an upbeat goodbye to a person instead of a quiet solemn ceremony. The pallbearers ask the family members of the deceased if they want to have the traditional dance and only then do they proceed.