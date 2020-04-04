Viral Videos of the Week: From Funeral Coffin Dance to Support Baskets in Italy, 7 Clips Serving Entertainment and Hope to Netizens During Quarantine

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Most of us may have almost lost the count as we are so engrossed in self-quarantining. With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases and no immediate cure rightly available, staying at home and following a hygiene routine are the only recommended ways to prevent from catching the disease. It is truly appreciative to see the way people across the world have started taking it seriously. While maintaining so, individuals are also trying their bit to keep themselves entertained by getting occupied developing several new habits. Internet is full of memes and videos displaying how people are spending their time, by keeping up all the spirit. For viral videos of this week, here we look at top seven clips—from the funeral, coffin dance to support baskets in Italy, that gave both entertainment and hope to netizens during this quarantine.

1. Funeral Coffin Dance

If this isn't the dance at my funeral then I am not gonna die. pic.twitter.com/8m0aaYfN7h — aftermoon____009 (@aftermoonn____) March 30, 2020

Pallbearers carry coffins, dress uniformly and dancer together during African funeral services. It is a tradition aimed to bring joy to the event. This video is old, but internet users bring it back to share humourous one-liners, keeping each other amused while staying at home.

2. Where’s My Juul? Challenge

TikTokers are back again, this time channelling their inner evil spirits with ‘Where’s My Juul?’ challenge. Full Tac’s song featuring Lik Mariko took over the video-sharing app with users transforming themselves from serious beauty makeup into demonic beasts.

3. Wee Granny Sharing Positive Vibes

Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww — islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020

The 93-year-old Scottish grandmother, known as ‘Wee Granny,’ is everyone’s favourite on social media after her granddaughter shared this wonderful video. “Keep to the rules and you will all be fine - it will pass,” the gran’s advice and motivation is what all we needed now.

4. Support Baskets in Italy

Sharing is caring | Italian man feeds homeless from his balcony amid lockdown pic.twitter.com/SZjDtxsc4a — RT (@RT_com) April 2, 2020

People in Naples, Italy, came up with this unique idea by filling baskets with food and lowering them from their balconies for the homeless. The heartwarming initiative was started in on-street, later followed by all residents in the city.

5. Parents and WFH Struggles

Parents across the world are with their WFH schedule. With kids around, it is not easy to give full concentration on work. Many videos appeared online showing parents coming up with unique ideas to deal with their kids.

6. Chris Cuomo Revealing Details of COVID-19 Symptoms

.@ChrisCuomo shares the details of his symptoms and some good news as he fights coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/wF6zlN9Yay — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

The CNN News Anchor, Chris Cuomo has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine at his basement. Broadcasting and in quarantine from the rest of the family, Cuomo revealed how various symptoms he has been experiencing lately. The ever one night was so severe that he even chipped a tooth.

7. Mumbai During Lockdown

Like many other countries, India too is on lockdown. A drone shoot capturing India’s City of Dreams, Mumbai, shows how the otherwise rushed city has turned so deserted. Aside from only a few cars and humans scurrying around for essentials, the city is tranquil.

Aside from these videos, there are several other clips making rounds on the internet showing so many different quarantine period. We hope it gets over soon and everything gets back on the track. Meanwhile, stay healthy and at home and enjoy your weekend!