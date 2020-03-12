Coronavirus in Thailand: Hundreds of Monkeys Throng Deserted Roads in Lopburi For One Banana As Deadly Disease Keeps Tourists At Bay (Watch Video)

Monkeys fight over banana in Thailand (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Video of hundreds of monkeys fighting over a single banana in Thailanda has gone viral on social media platforms. The primates used to be fed by tourists who visited the area but there has been a significant drop in visitors due to coronavirus. In the video, the animals can be seen crossing a road and then chasing a single monkey who was lucky (unlucky) to get hold of the banana. Reportedly, the monkeys are said to be a part of two 'rival gangs' made up of monkey who live in the city and those around the temple areas. The incident happened in the Lopburi district. Coronavirus Outbreak: As China Bans Trade and Consumption of Wild Animals, Shenzhen Proposes to End Eating Cats and Dogs.

Initially, the monkeys can be seen running appearing to look for food. But then, they begin crying and the fight over food begins. The incident was captured on camera by an onlooker Sasaluk Rattanachai from outside a shop. Daily Mail quoted her as saying, 'They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for a single piece of food. I've never seen them this aggressive. 'I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. There's normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.' COVID-19 Outbreak: Cat in Chennai Faces Deportation to China on Coronavirus Fears.

Hundreds of Monkeys Fight Over One Banana in Thailand:

Lopburi is a province in the central region of Thailand known for an ancient Hindu shrine. The monkeys that live around the temple were furious that the primates from the city had come to their areas for food. Adding to the fuel, they did not have enough food and hence decided to come down to the streets. People who were witness to the incident said that they have seen nothing like this before. There have been 59 cases of the virus in Thailand, with one death. In China where it began, more than 80,000 people have been infected, with more than 3,000 deaths.