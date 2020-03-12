Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Thank God It Didn’t Start in India'; Jim O’Neill Receives Flak on Twitter For Distasteful Remark While Lauding China’s Move to Tackle COVID-19
Jim O’Neill (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The spread of coronavirus has created panic globally. The virus, since its outbreak, has infected above 120,000 people and the death toll has risen to more than 4,000 worldwide. The disease has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In India, as many as 60 COVID-19 patients have been identified, that led the country to suspend all tourist visas and e-visas. The government is trying to formulate and follow precautions as required to avoid further cases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a distasteful remark by Jim O'Neill at CNBC’s 'Squawk Box Europe' against India has enraged Twitter users. While lauding China’s effort to tackle the novel coronavirus, the chair of UK think tank Chatham House, in the interview, said, “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model, and I think you could probably say the same about Brazil too.”

His remark has angered Indian Twitterati. They slammed O'Neill, highlighting the number of global health crisis across the globe and where it all started initially. They further noted the Indian government’s commendable move to curb diseases like the Nipah Virus that had more than 2,000 people quarantined, and 17 deaths in total. Coronavirus Scare Sparks Racism? Instances of Asians Getting Attacked and Mocked Go Viral on Social Media. 

Here's the Article:

Twitter users fumed at O'Neill’s comment. While China’s immediate reaction to tackle the coronavirus cases is commendable, and it even impacted on the numbers, the spread of the virus cannot be ignored. All the countries, including India, are following necessary precautions to prevent the infection, causing more strain than what it has already done. Indian Twitter users also pointed out the millions of devotees assembling in Kumbh Mela, annual holy festival, and how it has so far not generated a virus that can cause a global crisis. India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15. 

Desi Twitterati is in Anger!

India Didn't Start it!

India's Nipah Virus Outbreak in 2018!

Kumbh Mela Fair!

Hope the Number Doesn't Increase!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently convened a meeting, directing officials to identify suitable locations for quarantine facilities to make provisions for critical care. They have also launched awareness campaigns and imposed a range of travel and visa restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.