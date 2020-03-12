Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Thank God It Didn’t Start in India'; Jim O’Neill Receives Flak on Twitter For Distasteful Remark While Lauding China’s Move to Tackle COVID-19

Jim O’Neill (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The spread of coronavirus has created panic globally. The virus, since its outbreak, has infected above 120,000 people and the death toll has risen to more than 4,000 worldwide. The disease has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In India, as many as 60 COVID-19 patients have been identified, that led the country to suspend all tourist visas and e-visas. The government is trying to formulate and follow precautions as required to avoid further cases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a distasteful remark by Jim O'Neill at CNBC’s 'Squawk Box Europe' against India has enraged Twitter users. While lauding China’s effort to tackle the novel coronavirus, the chair of UK think tank Chatham House, in the interview, said, “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model, and I think you could probably say the same about Brazil too.”

His remark has angered Indian Twitterati. They slammed O'Neill, highlighting the number of global health crisis across the globe and where it all started initially. They further noted the Indian government’s commendable move to curb diseases like the Nipah Virus that had more than 2,000 people quarantined, and 17 deaths in total. Coronavirus Scare Sparks Racism? Instances of Asians Getting Attacked and Mocked Go Viral on Social Media.

Here's the Article:

'Thank God this didn't start in India': Jim O'Neill praises China's coronavirus response https://t.co/aCnLuSkO96 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 11, 2020

Twitter users fumed at O'Neill’s comment. While China’s immediate reaction to tackle the coronavirus cases is commendable, and it even impacted on the numbers, the spread of the virus cannot be ignored. All the countries, including India, are following necessary precautions to prevent the infection, causing more strain than what it has already done. Indian Twitter users also pointed out the millions of devotees assembling in Kumbh Mela, annual holy festival, and how it has so far not generated a virus that can cause a global crisis. India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15.

Desi Twitterati is in Anger!

In the 90's there was a plague in Surat and it was very well contained. India has phenomenal crowds eg in Kumbh, but no Sars or mass illness. India has a Temple filled with rats, but never a mass disease there ever. What is the point. Maybe India may surprise with better results! — Harbans Singh Jai Shri Ram (@brfharbans) March 11, 2020

India Didn't Start it!

First their humans got the virus from animals, then they treated their infected humans like animals. India didn't start this. Nor is it treating it's infected humans as animals. What is he applauding China for? — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 11, 2020

India's Nipah Virus Outbreak in 2018!

when India had a Nipah virus outbreak in 2018, three doctors identified it, reported it, the authorities immediately got in touch with WHO. 2,000 people were quarantined, 17 people died total. https://t.co/393SD7acUG https://t.co/7QVlpHkDqk — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 11, 2020

Kumbh Mela Fair!

1/2 Very poor comment, Jim O'Neill will regret this First case of HIV - CONGO NIPAH - MALAYSIA EBOLA - SOUTH SUDAN BIRD FLU - HONGKONG DENGUE - MANILA CORONA - CHINA MERS - MIDDLE EAST 150 million attended Kumbh Fair in India in 2019. Not a single virus was born or spread..... — SokaHan (@AntrikshG) March 11, 2020

Hope the Number Doesn't Increase!

India, second largest population, one of the most densely populated country, with a lot of poverty has just 50 cases which is less than so called developed country even with far far less population. — Chimanchoti (@chimanchoti) March 11, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently convened a meeting, directing officials to identify suitable locations for quarantine facilities to make provisions for critical care. They have also launched awareness campaigns and imposed a range of travel and visa restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.