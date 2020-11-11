As people in North India are experiencing the onset of winter, people in the capital city Delhi are waking up to haze and smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of Delhi is in the 'severe' category. As people complain of air pollution, netizens have found humour as a shield on social media. Delhi's poor air quality too has become a target of funny memes and jokes from the last few days. The AQI rise is also a cause of concern as it impacts the COVID-19 situation. The capital is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as well. But jokes seem to have become the counter of this stress for many people now. Netizens are posting hilarious jokes and memes using latest meme templates to complain about the Delhi pollution. These memes may make you 'choke' on laughter, pardon the pun!

While the dip in temperatures definitely affect the air quality here, the other major factor is stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states. From the last few days, residents are sharing photos of the air quality every morning and people are also seen urging others to not burst crackers in Diwali as well. The National Green Tribunal too has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi and neighbouring areas from midnight to November 30. While measures are being taken to keep the air pollution in control, meme-makers are dealing with it in their own funny way. Delhi's deteriorating air quality has become the target of so many memes and jokes online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Delhi's Air Quality and Pollution:

Walking in Delhi These Days

How walking in Delhi looks like these days.#DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/vaVPGAtHX3 — Prashant Arora, IRAS (@PrashantIRAS) November 9, 2020

Blurred Out!

Kohra Everywhere

0 Visibility

Gonna Die

Guess Karo?

people in delhi to each other in standing 2 feet apart pic.twitter.com/IKil1L1jB9 — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 9, 2020

Superman in Delhi

Amar Rahe!

The situation is definitely serious for the residents but these jokes and memes counter it with humour. Anti-smog guns have also been installed in some places here to spray out the poor hazy air. If you have friends or relatives in Delhi or are a resident of Delhi then do share these funny memes and jokes before the winter memes come in. Stay safe!

