The most unimaginable people exist in the world, and one of them is this 'transcanine' woman who believes that 'dog cum in coffee is the best creamer'. Yes, she has now been fired from her job and banned from XXX OnlyFans over sex with a dog. Following remarks about becoming a "transcanine" and having sex with dogs, KnottyFairy, who sparked uproar on Twitter, was fired and banned from XXX OnlyFans. This woman who identified as "transcanine" and made statements about engaging in sick sex with a dog was dismissed from her job and banned from OnlyFans. Woman Drinks Her Dog’s Urine; Claims That It Cleared Her Acne (Watch Video).

Following remarks she made and allegedly released recordings of herself having sex with dogs, KnottyFairy sparked uproar on Twitter. She announced to her 185.8k followers on January 2 that she had decided to "come out" as a "transcanine," adding that she had been with six dogs in the previous year and only two men. She responded to one critic by stating: "I am trans canine, I can't abuse what I am." Sex With Dog? 30-Year-Old Man Dressed as Woman, Tried to Have Sex With Animal in Public; Bestiality Act Gets 12-Week Prison Sentence.

She kept shocking followers with her tweets, which included one in which she claimed: "dog cum in coffee is the best creamer, and it helps you have clear skin." Even her parents seem to have abandoned her, as she claimed in a strange tweet: "When I first watched the Jesus movie , as he hung on the cross he asked “Father why have you forsaken me.” I understand now what he must felt. My own parents want me gone. I literally washed the dishes yesterday. Why are they ungrateful?"

Alana Evans, the outraged OnlyFans star who got into an argument with KnottyFairy on the platform, announced that she had complained to PETA and urged others to follow suit. "Animals cannot consent," she said. "She is vile and needs to be arrested."

PETA UK's Vice President of Programmes, Elisa Allen, told the Daily Star: "Consensual sex is always between members of the same species who engage in it willingly, which can never be the case when a human and another animal are involved. Having sexual contact with a dog is like sexually abusing a child – it’s an assault on a trusting individual. It leaves animals unsure of their relationship with humans as well as confused, distressed, and – if there’s penetration – likely with internal injuries, which can sometimes be fatal.

"PETA US has indeed received a complaint about this case and cannot comment further now but urges authorities to pursue all sexual predators who use animals for their own selfish gratification as if they were sex toys, rather than sentient beings who experience fear and pain."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).