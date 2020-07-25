Medical professionals, especially doctors around the world are posting pictures in a bikini to protest research. According to the study that appeared in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, patients choose their doctors, medical facility and hospitals based on the pictures and videos that medics share on their social media handles. Sharing the seven-months-old findings, medics said that research is "shaming" women doctors and exposes sexism within the industry. Protesting the study, doctors have been sharing their pictures with the bikini using the hashtag #MedBikini along with details of their credentials and accomplishments. Bikini Model and Doctor From Myanmar Nang Mwe San Whose Medical License Was Revoked Hits Back at Ban, View Bikini Pics.

According to Insider, for the research, fake social media profiles were created to study how people reacted to medical professionals' photos. They determined that 61 of the 235 medical residents they studied had "unprofessional or potentially unprofessional content". The study stated unprofessional behaviour as drinking alcohol, wearing Halloween customs, sharing bikini photos and using profane language. Students and medics alike criticised the study demanding an answer to how the study was funded.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

One of these days we’ll stop policing women’s bodies and perpetuating these sexist, racist systems. I’m medical student who is professional and takes good care of her patients. I’m also woman, and I look damn good in a bikini #MedBikini #girlmedtwitter pic.twitter.com/4DxKJ4b611 — m. pneumoniae ♉️ (@_murisa) July 25, 2020

HAHAHA

"Smashing Patriarchy"

#MedBikini Physician mom of three. Professional, bikini wearing doctor dedicated to saving lives and smashing the patriarchy! pic.twitter.com/iJwri90CM0 — Andi Senter (@SenterAndi) July 25, 2020

Rational, Right?

I’ve been sharing my personal life online for quite a while. You know who doesn’t care? Patients. As long as you’re empathically minding patients they don’t care what you do in your free time or what you post online #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/asBReHtKIz — Dr. Doireann O’Leary (@drdoireann) July 25, 2020

Doc Doesn't Care on Vacations!

Apparently this makes me unprofessional oops 🤷🏽‍♂️ #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/gZfvkdUo8r — Majed Abbas (@MajedAbbas24) July 24, 2020

Unprofessional Two Times!

Just double checking, is this unprofessional? Thanks in advance #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/tK1miSyPne — Mikey 90s Emocore RN 🏴 (@mikeythenurse) July 24, 2020

Professional is Different From Personal, Right?

Serious anesthesiologist wearing Sailor Moon caps and kitty scrubs on the job. 💉🐱 On vacation, I swim in hot springs containing red wine. 🍾🍷 Definitely bad! Oh the horror! 😉 #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/oCqSmGU6BQ — Nancy Foster 💉🇲🇽 (@drafoxter) July 25, 2020

HAHAHA

Here’s a pic of me being ~extra~ unprofessional #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/kbmP8d9d0E — Jackie Zewe (@jazewe) July 25, 2020

Not So Sorry!

sorry not sorry for being able to rock a bikini and be a doctor. #MedBikini pic.twitter.com/wyhtrjOO1I — Maria Bernier (@mcuzquiano) July 25, 2020

Ugh Oh!

Apparently it’s unprofessional for doctors to post social media pics wearing bikinis & drinking alcohol, so here’s me doing both. #MedBikini Also deemed unprofessional, profanity & political talk but these dudes can fuck off b/c health care should be free at the point of care. https://t.co/Lk99jCRdrD — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) July 24, 2020

Living Her Life!

I am a woman in medicine who loves to travel to tropical locations and dress accordingly. I will not wear my white coat and scrubs to Hawaii. This does not make me unprofessional or less intelligent or compassionate compared to my male colleagues. #medbikini #girlmedtwitter pic.twitter.com/RmCQBnUme6 — saphrophyticus (@stephlococcus) July 23, 2020

Medical student Nicholas Leighton tweeted saying, "So this study was published shaming physicians for being ‘unprofessional’ by wearing bikinis or holding a beer in a photo? And the study was conducted by 3 men who created fake social media accounts to spy on applicants? This ‘study’ must be retracted." The paper, published online behind a paywall on December 25, 2019, in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, looked at the social media accounts of 480 recent vascular-surgery graduates between 2016 and 2018.

