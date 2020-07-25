Medical professionals, especially doctors around the world are posting pictures in a bikini to protest research. According to the study that appeared in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, patients choose their doctors, medical facility and hospitals based on the pictures and videos that medics share on their social media handles. Sharing the seven-months-old findings, medics said that research is "shaming" women doctors and exposes sexism within the industry. Protesting the study, doctors have been sharing their pictures with the bikini using the hashtag  #MedBikini along with details of their credentials and accomplishments. Bikini Model and Doctor From Myanmar Nang Mwe San Whose Medical License Was Revoked Hits Back at Ban, View Bikini Pics.

According to Insider, for the research, fake social media profiles were created to study how people reacted to medical professionals' photos. They determined that 61 of the 235 medical residents they studied had "unprofessional or potentially unprofessional content". The study stated unprofessional behaviour as drinking alcohol, wearing Halloween customs, sharing bikini photos and using profane language. Students and medics alike criticised the study demanding an answer to how the study was funded.

Medical student Nicholas Leighton tweeted saying, "So this study was published shaming physicians for being ‘unprofessional’ by wearing bikinis or holding a beer in a photo? And the study was conducted by 3 men who created fake social media accounts to spy on applicants? This ‘study’ must be retracted." The paper, published online behind a paywall on December 25, 2019, in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, looked at the social media accounts of 480 recent vascular-surgery graduates between 2016 and 2018.

