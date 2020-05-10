Earthquake, Dust Storm in Delhi Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Spark Hilarious Memes and Jokes on Twitter As Delhiites Use Humour During This Difficult Time

Earthquake in Delhi Memes (Photo Credits: @sabtrolled/ @Ravinder_AVR/ Twitter)

Mild tremors were felt during the afternoon today, May 10, 2020, in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. According to reports, the earthquake measured, 3.4 on the Richter Scale. As of now, there are no immediate reports of any damage or injury, but netizens sure are irritated. This is the third earthquake Delhiites experienced during the lockdown. Besides, there was also dust storm in a sudden change of weather. Was the fear of COVID-19 spread not enough? Soon, #earthquake started trending on Twitter, with Delhiites wondering what else is there to happen to make the already tensed situation even more worrisome. Using humour, Twitterati shares hilarious memes and jokes to unleash funny side during this difficult situation. Earthquake in Delhi: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits National Capital, Tremors Felt in NCR And Adjoining Areas.

What is the first thing you do, when an earthquake takes place? You leave the building and run outside, as soon as possible! And what you cannot do at this moment? It is to leave the building and go outside, because the nation is in lockdown. That’s the dilemma that netizens are unable to ignore. People could not help but point out the irony of the ongoing protocol, along with social distancing measures. Good lord, what do we do? Hence, they came up making memes and jokes, poking fun at this irony at large. Earthquake in Delhi Make Netizens Shout ‘WTH Is Happening!’ Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Users Unleash Funny Side Even in Such Difficult Times.

Check Tweets:

was about to sleep and felt the earth shaking #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JHBuzAwKCN — Marko ⚡️ (@marcjcabejar) May 9, 2020

Poor Delhiites!

Delhities after another earthquake in 2020😫#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HmJ0KQtokc — Definite hu BC (@definite_hu_bc) May 10, 2020

LOL

Can't Stay in This 'Gola' Anymore?

What Are We Supposed to Do?

This Never Gets Old!

It's for the third time in a month that Delhi is hit by #earthquake Meanwhile Delhiites be like - pic.twitter.com/ucyZNgI119 — Shubhank Gupta (@guptashubhank) May 10, 2020

Bahut!

Since the lockdown was put in place, this is the third earthquake to hit the city with Delhi-UP border as its epicentre. Two earthquakes had hit the national capital regions last month. More details are awaited from the latest earthquake tremors. Meanwhile, Delhi has more than 6,500 cases of COVID-19 with about 68 deaths so far.