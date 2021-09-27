Fake Appointment Letter by Excise Ministry Stating Appointment of Candidate for Post of Field Distribution Officer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, September 27: An appointment letter issued by the Ministry of Excise claiming that the applicant has been elected for a post and asking for an application fee is doing the rounds. The letters claims that the applicant has been selected for the post of for the post of Field Distribution Officer/Clerk. The fake letter further asks the selected applicant to pay an application fee for the same. It gives details of the salary and allowances if the applicant. Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim made in the appointment letter is fake. Press Information Bureau has further clarified that there is no 'Excise Ministry' under the Government of India. Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter.

Fact Check By PIB:

An appointment letter issued by 'Excise Ministry' claims that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Field Distribution Officer & is asking for an application fee #PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️There is NO 'Excise Ministry' under the Government of India pic.twitter.com/puwNLEuxwZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 27, 2021

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such claims and misleading information. People have been advised to rely only on verified and competent authorities for any such information. People should cross check such claims with relevant government agencies to avoid falling for fake news and scams.

