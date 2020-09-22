New Delhi, September 22: Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, fake news and misinformation is being widely spread on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. In a latest such case, fake information is being spread by some websites claiming that beneficiaries who wish to enroll themselves under PM KUSUM Yojana would have to deposit a registration fee. The government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) Scheme for farmers for installation of solar pumps, grid connected solar and other renewable power plants in the country. Over 80,000 Indian Army Soldiers Applied For Sick Leaves Fearing China? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Tweet Fake.

Rubbishing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the websites spreading such misinformation are fake. It added saying that it is an act of miscreants and no potential beneficiary should engage with such fraudulent websites.

Here's the fact check by PIB:

Claim: Some websites are claiming that beneficiaries would have to deposit a registration fee for enrollment under PM KUSUM Yojana.#PIBFactCheck: These websites are #Fake. It is an act of miscreants and no potential beneficiary should engage with such fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/aiDyZ0AOIN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2020

The government had advised people of the nation not to believe in such false rumours that are being widely circulated on social media platforms. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).