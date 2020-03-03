Rs 1,000 Currency Note to be Rescinded Into Cash Circulation? PIB Fact Check Trashes Rumour, Says No Such Move Planned by RBI

Fae Rs 100 currency note (Photo Credits: PIB/Twitter)

New Delhi, March 3: A message is going viral that the Reserve of India (RBI) has issued a new Rs 1000 currency notes. After reports surfaced that the government is mulling to stop currency notes of Rs 2000 currency notes, the message started going viral on social media about the central bank has issued Rs 1000-note. The government on Tuesday denied these claims. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a tweet said that the claim that RBI has issued a new 1000 Rs note was fake. It further added that no such notification was issued by the RBI. RBI to Ban Rs 2000 Notes And Release New Rs 1000 Notes on January 1, 2020? Viral Messages Fact-Checked.

The PIB tweeted, “A #Fake rumour has been circulating on social media with the claim that RBI has issued a new 1000 Rs note. #PIBFactCheck: The image circulating and the claim made is #Fake as the notification for the same has NOT been released by #RBI.” Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Update: Nirmala Sitharaman Dismisses Reports of 'Banks Being Instructed to Stop Putting Rs 2,000 Notes in ATMs'.

PIB Fact Check's Tweet:

A #Fake rumour has been circulating on social media with the claim that RBI has issued a new 1000 Rs note.#PIBFactCheck: The image circulating and the claim made is #Fake as the notification for the same has NOT been released by #RBI. pic.twitter.com/PsWjOTQWr1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 3, 2020

The fake Rs 1000 currency notes, has an impression of Mahatma Gandhi along with a green strip on the right. The note also had signatures of many dignitaries which made it look authentic. The image of the alleged note is being shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Old Rs 1000- currency was banned by the Narendra Modi government in November 2016. Along with Rs 1000 notes, the old currency of Rs 500 notes was also declared non-legal tender post-midnight of November 8, 2016. The government then issued a new Rs 2000 currency notes after Demonetisation.

Fact check