Do you remember your first salary? It could be a very meagre amount but it is always special and something that we all hold on very dear to. A lot of people may have not started working as yet, but even earning a little pocket money gives a good feeling. Twitter users are currently sharing their first earnings and what was the source of their income and at what age. So "First Salary" has become a trend online as people remember their first jobs and source of income. But those who have not yet earned a penny are sharing humorous jokes online. So along with first salary tweets, there are also some funny meme reactions trending online. Using the set of fixed meme templates, netizens react with funny jokes about their first salary.

Earning a little money, be it a few hundred or thousand always gives a great feeling, especially when you have worked for it. Some start with tuitions, some work in shops, some at a help desk, call center and so on. Before we begin our careers or find a fixed path, we do a bit of work here and there to make little money, and it is always special when you know it is a result of your hard work. So people are sharing their First Salary, Age and Source of Income in the recent Twitter trend. With more and more people joining along, some have contributed with funniest memes and jokes. 'This Claim is Disputed' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Latest Twitter Trend, But What Does it Mean?

Check The Funny Memes on First Salary Here:

Laxmi Chit Fund For The Win!

Name : Pappu First Salary : -20,00,000 Source: Laxmi Chit Fund pic.twitter.com/KJdEHQ2A20 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) November 17, 2020

This Didn't Go Well

Unemployed People RN

Everyone sharing thier first salary on timeline.💸💰 Me who is engineering graduate and still unemployed :- pic.twitter.com/QIJj2H3202 — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) November 18, 2020

Feeling Poor

20 years old people are sharing their First Salary and Source, 22 years old berojgar me - pic.twitter.com/cu53AfRewo — Sherlock Holmes द्वितीय (@TheSarveshMisra) November 17, 2020

Yes!

When I got my first Salary 🥺 pic.twitter.com/inoQnionws — Kanza Sohail (@KanzaSohail98) November 16, 2020

Getting Paid?

Meanwhile MBBS students at 23 seeing age at first salary memes #MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/OjqbKLoOKF — Aditya :) (@smolaccountaf) November 18, 2020

If you are not earning as yet, some of you can relate to these memes. And it is alright if you have not started earning, but you can seek some ideas from the people who are sharing their sources of income here. Don't get demotivated but instead look at it as a chance, where people have done some odd jobs to start making a living.

