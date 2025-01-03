As the clock struck midnight on January 1, we not only welcomed a new year but also a new generation. With the dawn of a new year, we celebrate new beginnings and look forward to the future with renewed hope and endless possibilities. But this year, along with welcoming a new year, we also welcomed the newest generation. Yes, that’s right. Move over, Gen Alpha—Generation Beta is here! Babies born between these years will be the proud members of this new cohort. Generation Beta begins in 2025 and will include everyone born until 2039. To celebrate the arrival of this newest generation, netizens took to social media to share Gen Beta funny memes and hilarious jokes. What Is the Generation Beta? Who Will Be Gen Beta’s Parents? All About the Successors to Gen Alpha and Gen Z, Set To Arrive in 2025.

Gen Beta will be children of the younger millennials and older members of Gen Z. While Gen Alpha is growing up during the rise of technology and the early days of artificial intelligence, Gen Beta will live in a world where AI shapes almost every aspect of life. This generation will never know a world without the internet or technology. By 2035, Gen Beta will make up 16% of the world’s population, and many of them will even live well into the 22nd century. Welcoming Gen Beta is exciting as it marks the arrival of a new generation, but it is also making the previous generation feel older. Netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts and express their feelings on the newest generation while poking fun at each other, mostly millennials and Gen Z. 2025 Welcomes Gen Beta: Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen-Z and More, Your Guide To Generation Names, Timelines and Years.

Gen Beta Funny Memes

Beta the First!

Noooo…!!

my kids will be beta NOOOOOO?? pic.twitter.com/Gvwvrv5LRk — ☆ (@realonx1) December 30, 2024

Gen Beta Hilarious Jokes

Gen Beta Is Here!

Any kids born from this year will be known as Gen Beta pic.twitter.com/lfp683YmOi — ✫☆𝕊𝕜𝕪𝕗𝕒𝕝𝕝 ☆✫ (@awizard_from_oz) January 1, 2025

What Do You Mean?

WHAT DO YOU MEAN GEN Z IS THE NEW MILLENNIALS BC GEN BETA STARTED THIS YEAR???? WHAT DO U MEAN? pic.twitter.com/MI1fwWnLKy — Rowlie Flores (@rowliejohn) January 3, 2025

LOL

New nerds to make fun of, generation Beta pic.twitter.com/SxncEoGgbB — BUDDYHEAD (@BUDDYHEAD_) January 2, 2025

OK, Millennial!

We’re Old!

As we welcome the newest generation, don’t forget to share these memes with parents of Gen Beta or anyone who could use a laugh. After all, celebrating with humour is the best way to kick off this new chapter!

