It has unfortunately become very common for girls to go through online harassment, lewd comments or sexual remarks on their pictures and posts. But many girls and women just ignore it or block the user to avoid dealing with it further. However, that does very little to solve the larger problem. A social media user has documented how she dealt with similar sexual harassment. Going through his photos, she managed to reach the school of the boy and wrote them an email along with the screenshots of his comments. The Instagram account of the boy is no longer valid but the girl's technique is being hailed online. The video is going viral as more and more people commented how it was inspiring to them to take action against such people. Twitter Creep Asks Woman to 'Send Pic in Bra'! Her Savage Reply To The Pervert Is Blowing Minds on Social Media.

Girl named Moose Jattana posted a 30-second Reel video on her profile documenting how she complained against the guy who passed lewd comments on her. The guy had passed cheap comments on her body. In the process, she searched through the tagged photos and found another friend of his. She sent him the screenshots of his messages to him to know if they were friends. She later found another picture, which led her to a school name, phone and email id. She even tried calling the school authorities. She then dropped them an email, giving details and attaching screenshots of the guy's messages to her. She also mentioned that she would be filing a sexual harassment complain against him.

The account has now been taken down or perhaps deleted from the app. But it is her process to go to the lengths of complaining to the school authorities that has won praises online. The video is going viral and has garnered over lakh of views already. After Receiving Unsolicited Dick Pics in Her Inbox, This Twitter User Gives 'Them' Most Creative Ways To Send Better Penis Pics Using Cucumber in Viral Thread.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Jattana (@moosejattana) on Sep 29, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

The same video has also been shared on Twitter where it has garnered another 15,000 plus views. People have called her a "Queen" while others mentioned how this is inspiring and they would also go to the length of complaining against their harassers. Some others even thanked her for doing what she did.

The whole point is taking action in whatever little way on can. And it is very easy to know more of a person through their account. She contacted the friends, she managed to reach to the school as well. It is one of the ways in which you too can hold the person accountable for their actions and show them what is wrong and unacceptable.

