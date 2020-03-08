Happy Women's Day 2020 Wishes Trend on Twitter: Netizens Share Messages, Images and Quotes For International Women's Day

Happy Women's Day (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Women's Day to every girl/woman out there. It is a day to celebrate your womanhood and appreciate those who have worked real hard to take a stand on our day to day struggles. March 8 every year is celebrated as International Women's Day. An elaborate celebration which marks the achievements and feats of women in different fields, it also highlights the social problems women all over the world have to deal with. Over the last few years, several women's movements have gained power and traction over social media and so this medium remains important in the lives of women. On this Women's Day 2020, several netizens are up to share positive quotes, messages and images to send everyone wishes of Happy International Women's Day. People are tweeting woman power quotes, inspiring messages and beautiful captions, photos to pass on greetings of Women's Day 2020. #HappyWomensDay2020, #InternationalWomensDay, #WomensDay2020 are among the top trending hashtags of the day. International Women’s Day 2020: President Kovind, Smriti Irani and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings to All Women on The Special Day.

Despite years and years of discussion on women's issues, still many women are facing an inequality be it at work or making key decisions at home. United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in the International Women's Year, 1975. Each year there's a different theme to this global celebration. International Women’s Day 2020 theme is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights'. It calls for gender equality and the need to realise women's rights and help them in gaining it. Let us see how people on the internet are celebrating Women's Day by sharing messages and greetings.

Check Women's Day 2020 Messages and Wishes on Twitter:

Celebrate You!

She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is “You”. Happy Women’s Day. ❤ Happy International Women's Day. #HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/U9mxIjjiLC — Suresh Kumar Roy (@SureshK63034168) March 8, 2020

She Brings Magic

Where there is a woman🙇 There is magic😊❤ Happy women's to all...🙏#HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/xsqalztwKd — Jayshree Singh (@Dayanan73165563) March 8, 2020

Women is Special in Every Way

Women are special in every way. Thanking them for their selfless service. #HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VvnpnLWD73 — Chiru Mudiraj🦁NTR🦁 (@MudirajChiru) March 8, 2020

Here's to all the strong women. May we know them.👧 May we be them.👩 May we raise them.👩‍🦰#HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/nmdMzDq6cV — Kritika Dey👸 (@KritikaDey3) March 8, 2020

Put Yourself First

Dear Women, PUT YOURSELF FIRST.💙 That's all I have to say.#HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/sq0CplsQax — Aryan Raj (@aryan2_0) March 8, 2020

Many such messages and quotes are trending since last night. On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, take the time out to wish the women in your life. Make them feel amazing that they are born as a woman. Wishing a Happy International Women’s Day 2020 to all wonderful ladies!