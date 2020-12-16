Dog is a man's best friend, a statement that's been proved true so many times and with so many experiences. For some like a homeless boy from Uttar Pradesh, his dog is his only family. A boy named Ankit who sells balloons for a living, or works at tea stalls, has only his pet Danny as his family. His father has been jailed while his mother has abandoned him. Ankit now seeks comfort in his furry companion. A picture of Ankit sleeping cozily with Danny has been shared online and melting hearts. After taking notice, the boy is now in care of the Muzaffarnagar district police. Delhi Rickshaw Puller Wraps a Stray Dog in Blanket and Takes it Around on a Ride, Wins Hearts Online With His Kind Gesture (View Viral Pics).

As per a report by Times Of India, from the past several years, the little one, about 9-10 years old, works during the day so he can feed himself and his furry friend Danny. A picture of Ankit sleeping in one blanket with his dog was shared online on social media. The administration took notice and Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav appointed a police team to search for him. The child was eventually found on Monday, December 14 morning. Secunderabad: Zomato Delivery Man Helps Trace Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Who Lost His Way.

Here's a Picture of Ankit With His Dog Danny:

Father in jail, abandoned by mother, homeless boy living with dog in UP's Muzaffarnagar😥 pic.twitter.com/oAV65yHgf4 — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) December 15, 2020

The picture is indeed heartbreaking, but as it went viral, action has been taken and help is sought. SSP Abhishek Yadav told TOI report, "Now, he is under the care of Muzaffarnagar police. We are trying to trace his loved ones and his pictures were sent to various police stations in adjoining districts. We have also alerted the district women and child welfare department." Ankit will now be living with a local woman Sheela Devi who he is acquainted with. Meanwhile, he will also be enrolled in a private school until his whereabouts are found. Police have also placed a request with the school authorities to give him free education.

