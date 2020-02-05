How Did Manoj Tiwari Come to Know About Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar's Link With AAP Before Delhi Police, Ask Netizens; Watch Video

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 5: In a major twist in the second firing incident in the Shaheen Bagh area, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said the shooter Kapil Gujjar aka Kapil Baisala is a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The police also released pictures of Kapil Gujjar with AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh. What surprised to many is the fact that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari had been making similar claims on the Shaheen Bagh shooter. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Defends BJP Over Not Giving Tickets to Muslims, Says 'They Don't Help Us Win'.

"The man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh is the son of AAP district president," Manoj Tiwari told a news channel on Tuesday, hours before Delhi Police's revelation. Tiwari, who heads the Delhi unit of the BJP, had made a similar claim on the teenager, who opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. "I have a feeling that the shooter was either a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or was from Shaheen Bagh itself," he had said.

Twitter users sought to know how Tiwari knew about Gujjar's links with the AAP even before Delhi Police's press conference. "OMG. Manoj Tiwari knew much much before Delhi Police 'revealed' tonight," a journalist tweeted, sharing a clip of the BJP leader "revealing" Gujjar's links with AAP to a news channel. Reacting to the tweet, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: "That's why I am saying 'Fearing defeat, BJP is hatching a conspiracy. How did Manoj Tiwari come to know everything before Delhi Police?"

A day after Delhi Police claimed to have established a link between Gujjar and the AAP, his family denied being associated with the party. "Neither I nor any member of my family has anything to do with AAP.I was in BSP till 2012. I left politics in 2012," Gujjar's father said in a video. Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village in east Delhi, fired shots at Shaheen Bagh on February 1.