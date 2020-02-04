Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Defends BJP Over Not Giving Tickets to Muslims, Says 'They Don't Help Us Win'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 4: Manoj Tiwari has defended his Bharatiya Janata Party's move of not fielding Muslim candidates in Delhi for assembly elections. Speaking to a daily, Manoj Tiwari, who heads Delhi unit of the BJP, said that Muslim candidates don't help his party win elections. It is for the first time since 1993 that the BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidate in the Delhi assembly election. Shaheen Bagh vs Shanti Bagh: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Plays Nationalism Card During Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign.

"They (Muslim candidates) don’t help us win, even when we give them tickets. We have a minister from the Muslim community [at the Centre]. We have to bring them (Muslim leaders) through Rajya Sabha and legislative councils (in states). We have given them tickets so many times, but they don’t help us win," Tiwari, who is among top contenders for the Chief Minister's post if the BJP comes to power, told Hindustan Times. Why Arvind Kejriwal Mentioned Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' Song.

Tiwari further said that the BJP would come power in the national capital with more than 50 seats. He also hailed Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar for helping his party. We will get 50-plus seats. There is a huge difference (in public mood) since Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has started campaigning here. The Shaheen Bagh protest has exposed them (AAP). People know that they are supporting those who had set buses on fire. This has changed the whole scenario," he claimed.

Asked why the central government is not holding dialogue with anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear road blockade, Tiwari put the onus on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "It is not the Centre’s failure. This shows that the Centre is concerned about citizens as there are women and children who are sitting at the front of the protest. They know that the Modi government is concerned about them and their safety. There are women sitting with their small kids in the front row, else it would have been cleared in two hours," he said.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi. People are sitting on a protest and have been blocking the entire area for 50 days, but he has not visited the area. Should he not make an appeal to the people? But he says they are with Shaheen Bagh. This means he wants to make Delhi Shaheen Bagh," Tiwari alleged, adding that Union Minister Rahu Shankar Prasad has said that the government was open for talks.