Elon Musk, the prolific entrepreneur and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is the father of 12 children, born over two decades and with three different women. His journey into fatherhood began in 2002, and his most recent child arrived in early 2024. Elon Musk kids' names are - Nevada Alexander Musk (died at 10 weeks), twins Vivian and Griffin (aged 20), triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian (aged 18), X Æ A-Xii (aged 4), Exa Dark Sideræl (aged 3) and Techno Mechanicus (date of birth not revealed), twins Strider and Azure (aged 3), another child born in early 2024, whose name is yet to be revealed. Here are all the women with whom Elon Musk has had a child with. Elon Musk Secret Child: Tech Billionaire Secretly Had Third Kid With Neuralink Special Projects Head Shivon Zilis.

Justine Wilson (Married in 2000, Divorced in 2008)

Elon Musk’s first foray into fatherhood was with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple married in 2000 and over the span of their marriage, they welcomed six children together. Their first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 but tragically passed away at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Justine, a Canadian author, later wrote about this heartbreaking experience in an essay for Marie Claire in 2010.

Following Nevada's passing, the couple had five more children: twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna, born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006. Elon and Justine divorced in 2008 but continue to co-parent their children. Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Files Petition For Name Change, Says ‘No Longer Wish To Be Related To My Biological Father’.

Grimes (On-And-Off Relationship From 2018-2022)

Musk’s relationship with Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, which began in 2018, brought further additions to his family. The couple has had an on-again, off-again relationship but share three children together. Their first child, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. They later welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, born via surrogate in December 2021. The couple's third child, Techno Mechanicus, arrived in 2023.

Despite the complexities of their relationship, Grimes and Musk have worked to maintain privacy for their children. In September 2023, Grimes posted on X (formerly Twitter) to "de-escalate the narrative" surrounding their family dynamics after the birth of their third child.

Shivon Zilis

In November 2021, it was revealed that Musk had fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his brain-implant company, Neuralink. The twins, a son named Strider and a daughter named Azure, were born in Austin, Texas. Their birth occurred just weeks before Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

The news of Musk and Zilis's children was initially kept private but came to light through court documents published by Insider in July 2021. Musk confirmed the arrival of his 12th child with Zilis in June 2024, emphasizing that he did not "secretly" father the child.

Musk also had a significant relationship with actress Talulah Riley. The couple married and divorced twice, first from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2013 to 2016. Although they did not have children together, Riley has remained a notable figure in Musk's personal life.

Elon Musk's family life is as dynamic and multifaceted as his business ventures. With 12 children and three different mothers, Musk's approach to fatherhood reflects both the challenges and joys of managing a large, blended family. Despite the public's fascination and the media scrutiny, Musk and his partners strive to provide a sense of normalcy and privacy for their children.

As Musk continues to navigate his professional and personal life, his family remains an integral part of his story, illustrating the unique intersections of business, technology, and personal relationships in the life of one of the world's most influential figures.

