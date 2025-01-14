We often come across funny reels and videos from films and television shows that make for great memes. Many of them are relatable due to their dialogues or actions. Similarly, a scene from the 2008 Bollywood film Dil Kabaddi featuring the late actor Irrfan Khan and actor Rahul Bose is going viral online in the form of memes. The film is a comedy-drama that explores the complexities of modern urban relationships, but it is one particular scene where a hilarious interaction takes place between the two actors that has stood out the most to netizens. Netizens are relating the interaction between the actors to real-life scenarios. It also shows how some scenes or performances entertain even after many years. Just a Chill Guy Funny Memes: ‘My New Character’ Hilarious Jokes, Images, HD Wallpapers and Meme Templates Go Viral Online (View Posts).

In the particular scene, Rahul Bose approaches an overdressed Irrfan Khan, who shows up in a suit, shirt, pants, tie, and sunglasses. When Rahul Bose asks him why he is dressed like this, he starts a funny but happy dance, showing no care about Rahul Bose’s question or reaction. Some netizens are relating the interaction between the two characters in the scene to their mental health, while others are comparing it to an interaction between them and their partners or a conversation between them and their mind. Nevertheless, the internet is clearly obsessed with Irrfan Khan dancing in front of Rahul Bose, and the memes are hilarious, enjoyable, and relatable at the same time. Watch videos of the scene and the Irrfan Khan and Rahul Bose dance meme templates, viral memes, hilarious jokes, and posts below. Gen Beta Funny Memes and Jokes: Netizens Welcome the Newest Generation With Hilarious Posts, Gen Beta Meme Templates and Images.

Rahul Bose and Irrfan Khan Dance Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Templates (@viral.templates_)

The Coolness Quotient

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Take One Filmy 🎬 (@takeonefilmy)

My Mental Health!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reeliv it (@reeliv_it)

Where Is the Seriousness?

Imagine my seriousness after 20+ years. God bless #irrfankhan's soul. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1FoqH5tyZM — Free IK OoooooOoooo (@hinasafi) January 10, 2025

Irrfan Khan Dances in Front of Rahul Bose

Don’t forget to check out these funny dance memes and share them for some laughter. They will surely bring a smile to your face and your loved ones’ faces as well.

