US President Joe Biden is trending on social media after he was spotted sporting an expensive Rolex watch to the inauguration ceremony that marks his first day in office. Biden was noted wearing a stainless steel Rolex Datejust watch with a blue dial on his special day and while most netizens couldn't be happier for him some are also comparing the price of the watch with the amount Donald Trump used to pay off Stormy Daniels. Well, that's a lot of math but you must know that this model of Rolex retails for over $7,000. US President Joe Biden becomes one of the very few presidents who chose to wear a flashy and expensive luxury item like a Rolex to office. 'Kamala Harris is Part of BTS Army,' Say K-Pop Fans After US Vice-President Rocks Purple Outfit and Follows BTS on Twitter on Inauguration Day (Check Tweets).

However, this is not the first time a president has worn a Rolex. It has been said that presidents like Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan have worn Rolex watches before. Donald Trump was spotted wearing an all-yellow-gold Day-Date Rolex whereas even Barack Obama once reportedly wore a Rolex Cellini. Why is Joe Biden The 46th President, But Kamala Harris The 49th VP of The United States? Here Is The Reason.

However, several tweets are doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site that compares the price of the watch with the money Donald Trump had to shell out to pay off Stormy Daniels for the controversial affair they reportedly had in the past. Take a look at reactions:

Netizens Compare Joe Biden's Rolex Price with The Amount Donald Trump Used to Pay off Stormy Daniels!

Job Biden could buy 18 of his stainless steel Rolex watches and still have change from the money Trump spent unsuccessfully trying to silence Stormy Daniels... — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) January 23, 2021

Well

@seanhannity Hey, dipstick , President Biden wears a Rolex Watch and Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her from telling everyone he got aroused when she spanked him . You Racist Fascists have been outed . — mytruth (@newplanet9903) January 24, 2021

The Math!

Biden wears a Rolex and Trump paid Stormy Daniels 13 Rolex watches. — 💥~Burning Fuse ® (@PaulieMoyer) January 23, 2021

That's Another Perspective

Just a reminder that Stormy Daniels could buy 22 of Joe Biden’s Rolex watches with the money Trump paid for her to stay quiet. 🤷‍♂️ — LeatherBalls🌊🌊🌊 (@AlphabetSoopABC) January 23, 2021

Rolex Datejust Watch With Blue Dial- Price & Specifications

The Rolex watch Joe Biden wore is called the "Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41" and is available on Rolex's website online. It comes with White Rolesor features and has its dial-in bright blue along with Oyster bracelet. As per the Rolex website, "The light reflections on the case sides and lugs highlight the elegant profile of the 41 mm Oyster case, which is fitted with a Fluted bezel. Aesthetically, the Datejust has spanned eras, while retaining the enduring codes that make it, notably in its traditional versions, one of the most recognized and recognizable of watches." The watch costs around ₹ 696,700. if you want to purchase it in India. It was also noted that the blue dial signified the presidential colour making it a perfect accessory for the occasion.

Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 Pic:

Joe Biden Sported a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 to His Inauguration (Photo Credits: Rolex and File Image)

Apart from the Rolex Datejust Joe Biden's expensive watch collection also reportedly includes Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional and Omega Seamaster Diver 300M. Netizens are also remembering Barack Obama who usually avoided such flashy items on his wrist and opted for midpriced all-American watches by Shinola amongst others that normally costs less than $500.

