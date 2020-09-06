While growing up, many little girls always hope someday to marry their dad. Some even hope to find a partner who has good quality and a great sense of humour, just like their father. But not everyone takes the news that marrying your dad is not possible as hard as this little girl, 3-year-old Bella from Iowa. In a sweet and heartbroken video for Bella, she realises that there is only one ‘Daddy Matt,’ and well, he is taken. The video has been posted on social media, and since then, it has created quite a buzz online. People can’t stop gushing over it. The clip is so adorable that it made the internet go aww and aww, over and over again, as many times you watch it. Boy Cries Happy Tears After His Mother Buys First McDonald's Since Lockdown in Singapore, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

The video was uploaded by Jenna Atkinson on Twitter. She captioned the adorable video as, “If your audience could use a quick smile- you should share this video of our daughter Bella realizing she won’t be able to marry daddy matt!” tagging a journalist. The family from the US State, Iowa was spending time looking at the photos that hang on the family home’s staircase. It was then when little Bella realised her mom and dad are married, after she saw their wedding photos. Video of Little Child Crying and Refusing to Let Go Off Ganpati Bappa Idol Sums up How Every Ganesha Devotee Feels About The Visarjan!

“She said ‘You and Dad are married?’ I told her, ‘Yes, do you think you will get married one day too?’ Then, after she thought about that for a while, she got a sad look on her face and realized her dream man -- Daddy Matt -- was already taken, and the conversation in the video is what ensued,” Atkinson was quoted saying to GMA.

Watch the Adorable Video of Bella:

Isn’t she so adorable? Atkinson also explained how Bella is too closed to her father. As of now, she is content to share her dad with her mother. We hope, as she gets older, she will be able to accept that she needs to find someone else to potentially marry, as she always remains her father’s little princess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).