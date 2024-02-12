A recently surfaced video will make you reconsider your favourite cereal and milk breakfast in the morning. In the now-viral clip, a man discovered worms nested inside the chocolate-flavored granules. The video, posted on Instagram by @cummentwala_69, opens with a guy holding a single chocolate granule and asking the company whether they plan to give an additional serving of protein with the worms. A few moments later, the granule shows an unsettling white liquid that the uploader had disregarded as "cream". On the other hand, practically every granule included the white material. There were indications of worm and bacterial activity in the package. The product was within its expiry date as according to the post. Responding to the post, Kellogg India wrote, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details." Hyderabad: Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Finds Worms Inside Kellogg's Chocos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUMmentWala (@cummentwala_69)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).