Mars, the fiery red planet, in astrology is known for pushing us to take risks, stand up for ourselves, follow our passions, and speak out. In astrology, planets and their positions play a major role in our lives. Sometimes, the planets appear to move backward in the sky, which is called retrograde. The planet is not actually moving backward; it’s just an illusion that makes it seem so. But it is also believed that the backward motion of the planet also impacts lives. The year 2025 is considered the year of Mars, but right now, the planet is in retrograde. So when will it start to move forward again? What does this mean for you? Scroll below for the answers. Venus Retrograde 2025 Dates: What Happens When Venus Is in Retrograde? Know How It Will Affect Your Life and Zodiac Sign, Important Details Explained.

Mars Retrograde 2024-25 Dates

Mars has been in retrograde since December 6, 2024. It will start moving forward on February 23, 2025.

Mars Retrograde Meaning

Mars is a planet known for its energy, ambition, and strength. It encourages us to pursue our goals with confidence. Every two years, Mars goes retrograde for about eight to 11 weeks. During this time, we may feel tired, unmotivated, or even experience unresolved anger from the past. This is also a time to reassess routines and passions. The first half of the retrograde will occur in the fire sign Leo. This could bring some amount of drama along with wanting new experiences. The second half of the retrograde will occur in the water sign cancer, which will cause a shift to a more emotional tone. This Mars retrograde will have us reflecting on areas influenced by these signs like confidence, self-image, purpose, and our relationships with others.

Mars Retrograde Growth and Reflection

While retrograde periods can be challenging, they also offer us new opportunities for growth and reflection. Mars retrograde encourages us to slow down and focus on our inner selves. This time often tests our mettle and resilience and teaches us the consequences of impulsive actions or manipulative behaviours. If you have been pursuing something with a ‘my way or the highway’ attitude, Mars retrograde will push you to reconsider your actions and decisions. Rather than thinking of this as a dreaded period, think of it as an opportunity to prioritise both your mental as well as emotional well-being and reassess your goals. Mercury Retrograde 2025 Dates: What Happens When Mercury Is in Retrograde? How Does It Affect Your Zodiac Sign? Key Details Explained.

In astrology, people generally fear retrograde periods because they are known to either create chaos or derail plans. However, they should be seen as a time that actually pushes us in the right direction and helps us realign with our true path in life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).