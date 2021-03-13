The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently announced a new rule, which came in as a shock for most students. The council noted that Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will continue to be essential for subjects in engineering courses, but not mandatory for entry-level. This means that students will have an option not to study these subjects in class 12 and still apply for engineering courses at institutions. The decision sparked quite a debate on social media, drawing arguments from both students and teachers. Meanwhile, students have flooded their Twitter timeline with ‘Maths and Physics,’ funny memes and jokes, and the hilarious tweets sum up every engineering aspirants reaction.

As per the AICTE approval process handbook 2021-22, UG admissions' eligibility criteria have been revised. As of now, class 12 maths and physics were compulsory for taking admission into undergraduate engineering courses. Now students will have to choose any three subjects from Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, and Entrepreneurship. Candidates need to pass in any three subjects from the list with a minimum of 45 percent marks in class 12 board exams to apply for admission in UG engineering courses.

The decision sparked a huge debate among students and teachers. Many are of the opinion that both physics and maths are critical to pursuing engineering courses. As per the education experts, various emerging courses like data science and artificial intelligence would require a lot of understanding of mathematics. Meanwhile, students have taken to Twitter to share Maths and Physics funny memes and jokes as a part of their reaction to AICTE’s decision. The reactions are hilarious and display every engineering aspirants’ thought after coming across the latest revision.

Check Tweets:

Maths and physics not compulsory for engineering anymore. Indian buildings in a few years ... pic.twitter.com/ZQJdsZG8oL — Udayveer Singh (@Udayvee28142435) March 12, 2021

Maths & Physics No Longer Compulsory!

Maths and Physics not compulsory for Engineering Admission! Why didn't this happen when I was in school?😂 pic.twitter.com/Sv11Zcqb62 — Bhavna (@dubey_bhavna) March 12, 2021

Enters Funny Memes and Jokes

This is how An Astronaut without the knowledge of Maths and Physics would look like pic.twitter.com/hbWU0eZ1kC — Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) March 12, 2021

Engineers Be Like...

Commerce student tweeting Engineering without maths and physics is like........ Engineers be like pic.twitter.com/oFmNTnyvGf — ZACK (the bull) (@Zackrhea) March 12, 2021

Apt!

Maths and physics are not a must for engineering: AICTE Meanwhile Engineers: pic.twitter.com/Us0J2pcrxp — The Sakku Memes (@TheSakkuMemes) March 12, 2021

Ouch

When people become Engineer's without studying Maths and Physics 🤣🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/xwR9ZRt8NA — Kamya⚘ (@Battle_angel01) March 12, 2021

Hahaha

AICTE: APH 2021-22 has been withdrawn for typographical corrections. Typo error mei engineering ka pura dimension change kar diya.#AICTE Maths and Physics #Engineering AICTE be like pic.twitter.com/phu1zKVNYw — Lone Nerd (@lone_nerd) March 13, 2021

'Excuse Me, Brother!'

Maths and physics not must for Engineering studies says #AICTE Meanwhile those Numericals of Engineering pic.twitter.com/ZGKKEwbzyM — M R. S A T A R K 🎭 (@being_parody) March 12, 2021

Students Be Like!

Maths and Physics not a must for engineering: #AICTE Me after almost Completing engineering: pic.twitter.com/EqMCPSJfsu — Vivek Pushpad (@main_vivek_hoon) March 13, 2021

Hahaha

Maths and physics not must for engineering.. Says AICTE Meanwhile every engineer : 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/mguh14zDNh — KOMAL🇮🇳 (@Kittu289) March 12, 2021

LOL

Mean while electromagnetics equations and derivations.#AICTE Maths and Physics pic.twitter.com/iFpOnLOrT2 — Lone Nerd (@lone_nerd) March 12, 2021

Okay!

First Batch of Students Doing Engineering without Maths and Physics: pic.twitter.com/wi61qdVLEJ — Adαrsh (@adarsh_018) March 12, 2021

That Dialogue Though!

AICTE :Maths and Physics Not A Must For Engineering Le Engineering: pic.twitter.com/0CRUKU6vZn — 𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕖💫 (@Anie_tales) March 12, 2021

ROFL

Maths and Physics not necessary for engineering-AICTE. Meanwhile people who graduated with maths and physics thinking their placement would increase be like-#Engineering #AICTE pic.twitter.com/HcMONJImAC — Avnish Tiwari (@Tiwariji_Avnish) March 12, 2021

AICTE notes that a bridge course in maths, physics and engineering drawing shall be provided at the engineering universities. But educators reportedly argue that a bridge course will not be able to replace class 12 maths as it is only a remedial course, and the engineering curriculum has mathematics till the 5th semester.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).