Mercury Retrograde is back, and so are the memes. The November Mercury Retrograde started on November 25 and will continue until December 15. Mercury Retrograde is an optical illusion that occurs around three to four times in every year. During this time, it appears as if the planet Mercury is travelling backward across the sky, which is the retrograde motion. However, the retrograde period sends shivers down the spine of astrology enthusiasts. Why is that? The mercury retrograde period is associated with miscommunications, setbacks, travel disruptions, breakdowns, technological glitches, brain fog, and in general chaos. This has not stopped netizens from taking to social media and sharing hilarious Mercury Retrograde memes and jokes to help get through the bumpy period. Mercury Retrograde: ‘Mercury Is in Gatorade’ Funny Memes, Jokes, Photos, Puns and Dank Content To Make You Laugh While the Planet Puts You on Edge.

Mercury Retrograde refers to the backward motion of the planet. From our vantage point, it may seem as if Mercury is moving from the east to the west instead of its usual west to east orbit. The reason for this optical illusion is due to the relative positions and speeds of both Mercury and Earth in their orbit around the sun. According to astrology, this phenomenon supposedly causes disruptions, chaos, and miscommunications. While some people take the claims seriously and work on ways to sail through the period, others find humour in it, giving rise to a plethora of Mercury Retrograde jokes, posts, and hilarious memes. These memes often go viral on social media and provide a relatable take on the supposed effects of the Mercury retrograde. Take a look at some of the funniest memes below. Mercury Retrograde 2024 Funny Memes and Jokes: Planetary Retrograde Is Back and So Are the Memes! Hilarious Posts, Images and Photos That Rightly Sum Up the All-Around Chaos.

Mercury Retrograde Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYDRA 🐉👁 (@mani.matterz)

Brace Yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Kent (@angiekent_)

Mercury Retrograde? Doesn’t Matter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nina kahn (@valleygirlmystic)

Let the Chaos Begin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nina kahn (@valleygirlmystic)

Uh-Oh!

Just found out mercury is in retrograde again till Dec 15.. pic.twitter.com/BKaDFkrSF7 — chillgirl 567 (@jillianrg0) November 26, 2024

Just No!!

literally how this mercury retrograde feels to me pic.twitter.com/B5NJE0nX0q — bella🪽 (@posamarimaya) November 26, 2024

Mercury Retrograde Is Here!

mercury is about to be retrograde in sagittarius for a month pic.twitter.com/r67GDxMmI7 — milk (@milkstrology) November 14, 2024

Hold On Tight

Mercury is in retrograde so y’all better hold on tight pic.twitter.com/MAf6bZGRCP — Yoi (@tokyyoi) November 23, 2024

What the Hell!!!

Glad I scheduled my posts for the week before today cuz What the hell Mercury retrograde pic.twitter.com/MxNilzee2g — High Priestess Leminiscent (@iamleminiscent) November 25, 2024

Mercury Retrograde memes have become a fun part of internet culture and they offer a funny take on the astrological phenomenon. Whether you believe in the phenomenon and its supposed effects or not, these memes are a great way to share laughter and navigate this period. The next time Mercury goes into retrograde mode, don’t panic, simply relax, sit back and enjoy these funny memes.

