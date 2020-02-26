Mom Drives Her Kids to School but Forgets Them at Home! Tweeple Can’t Stop Laughing at the Hilarious Viral Video

Mother Forgets Her Kids Home (Photo Credits: @torrespriss/ Twitter)

Life with kids is not easy. And we get it! There is a lot to juggle when you are a parent, and you may mess up with things while trying to manage many at a given time. But this mom seems to have gone to another level. She drove her kids to school, without them. How, you ask? Well, she forgot them at home and did not realise, until she drove quite far. She filmed herself, laughing at her absentmindedness while telling the viewers about the incident. The video has naturally gone viral. Tweeple cannot just stop laughing at the hilarious clip as the mother shows herself and empty seats at the back of her car. Mother Shocked to Find 'WTF is This' Written by Florida School Teacher on Son's Homework.

“They’re not in the car,” the mom says on the video showing the empty back seats. She did not realise, until she travelled quite far that the kids weren’t there. “I have to go back and pick them up,” she says while laughing uncontrollably. “I can’t believe it. I left my kids…. at home,” she adds further. Even we can’t believe you did that! Baby Talking in Gibberish Complaining About His Mom Leaving For Work Without Giving Him Goodbye Kiss is Hilarious.

Imagine the scenario at her home. Everyone was hurried and running late, and the mom wanted to get everyone as close to on time as she could. But she is here, without the kids. “I was supposed to take them to school, and I got in the car, and I left,” she broke into laughter at how silly this whole scene was. This Old Video of Kim Kardashian Forgetting Baby North is Going Viral Again!

Watch the Viral Video:

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

The video that is making rounds on Twitter has received more than 3 million views, and the count is only going to increase. After all, how often does that happen! Tweeple too joined the laugh riot as they flooded the comment section.

Check Reactions:

Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw — nai 💖 (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020

High on What!

Oh she high high — Jüāñ🥀 (@JuanStillHere) February 25, 2020

LOL!

“Why are you guys late today?” “Our mom forgot us the first time she came.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7AP1bFfbuW — Lil Baby🤪 (@lulbabyhazel) February 25, 2020

How Many of You?

Sounds like sum I would do in the future 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/wNSn7DvCsY — ♉️LladyK (@_LladyK) February 25, 2020

ROFL!

Them kids probably still waiting 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i49CUkSirj — Odedra Scrivens 🦋✨ (@odedra_scrivens) February 25, 2020

It is insane to see the mother driving her kids to school without them. And the most hilarious part was to see her laughing at her own silly mistake. The mom was not immediately identified, but we hope the rest of her day has gone better and that her kids made it to the class.