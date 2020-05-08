Mumbai Police Seems Inspired by Elon Musk Son's Name X Æ A-12, Posts a Code *Æ b 8 to Give Important Message Amid Lockdown

Mumbai Police posts code inspired by Elon Musk's son's name (Photo Credits: Mumbai Police, Elon Musk Twitter)

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX had a baby boy with girlfriend Grimes (original name Claire Boucher) on May 4. And now the little one is the topic of both serious discussion and funny memes on social media platforms. It is her name 'X Æ A-12' which has left people scratching their heads. As people are still trying to decode the name thinking of it as a formula, the Mumbai Police took the newfound social media trend to spread an important message. The city cops' Twitter handle tweeted saying, '*Æ b 8 (house emoji). Crack this #lockdown mandate. #AMaskDecode." Their trendy message saying 'Be at home' was quick to grab the attention of social media users also. Elon Musk Shares First Pic of Son X Æ A-12 but It’s the Meaning of Baby Boy’s Name That Got Netizens Excited! Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter.

Social media handles of Mumbai Police is known for catching up the trends and moulding it in a way to give out a social message. They often alter funny memes and GIFs to spread important messages on various issues. From Harry Potter, cult movies, popular Netflix series and anything that comes to the internet's trend list also inspires the cops' social media team. X Æ A-12 Musk Meaning & Pronunciation Revealed! Elon Musk Answers Most-Asked Questions About His Newborn Son's Name (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, as everyone wondered the meaning of the name, Musk in an interview on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast explained it. Musk first clarified that it wasn’t him but his partner who decided the name. He said, "First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced ‘ash’." He added that the A-12 was his "contribution" to the name. The name is pronounced as 'X Ash A Twelve'. On being asked why he added 'A-12' Musk said that it was to honour the plane Archangel 12, which according to Musk is "the coolest plane ever". Archangel 12 was a spy plane built for the CIA in the 1960s to carry any weapons but was used to conduct recon missions and gather information about surface-to-air missile threats to the US.