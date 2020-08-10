Happy National Lazy Day 2020! Yes, today is the day you can be laid back and enjoy a few more hours of sleep as it marks the National Lazy Day. But then it's Monday! August 10 is celebrated as a day to embrace your lazy self as it is the National Lazy Day every year in the US. On this day, some people have taken to social media to share pictures and wish everyone Happy Lazy Day. Pictures of very comfortable cats and dogs, lazily lying around have been shared on Twitter by some. On this day, we have got you some funny memes and jokes that will define your laziness and you'd go, "Yeah, that's me!" You can share these memes with your lazy bum friends and tell them to officially enjoy their laziness today. 'Follow Me For More Recipes' is The Latest Twitter Trend With Funny Memes on People's Lazy Cooking Skills.

In this whole lockdown situation, a lot of us have become lazier, don't you agree? I mean from the usual 5-minute extra sleep to extending it for hours, and spending all your week offs by just lazing around on your bed, we love it! With nowhere to go and nothing much to do, or no wish to do it, lazy has become the perfect mood for some of us. And showing this very mood we have some memes and jokes, that you can totally relate to. Some have taken to Twitter to share how much they love being lazy. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Some Tweets and Memes on National Lazy Day:

Your Day Too?

Today is 10th August The National Lazy day It's Officially my day😝😂 Tag lazy person😎 pic.twitter.com/Nn1eQ96cQy — Ezza Sikandar (@ezza_sikandar) August 10, 2020

Let's Relax!

It might be Monday, but it's also national lazy day. What a great excuse to take some time out with the kids and relax. We all need time out to keep our mental health in order. Enjoy the sun 😁. pic.twitter.com/cOc5JUMaA7 — iamagiantleaper (@iamagiantleaper) August 10, 2020

Today's To-Do List

10 August 2020 is National Lazy Day in the U.S.A. pic.twitter.com/VElJs2vfCE — George Costanza (@FeatOfStrength) August 10, 2020

People Today

How Many of You?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joyce⁷ ⟭⟬ x ⟬⟭ (@myspinebreaker) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silly Point (@farzicricketer) on Jan 30, 2020 at 8:27pm PST

Happiness in Being Lazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Shoppe (@art.shoppe_) on Aug 10, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

The Laziness to Get up and Go to Pee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H̶𝖚𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖗_𝖎𝖘_𝖆_𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖗 (@humour_is_a_scar) on Aug 8, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

So How Was Your Day?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briju (@brijastic) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

If you are currently lazing around as you scroll through this, then you know you are an absolute lazy bum who is totally enjoying this day. We hope the above memes and jokes help you express the feeling with your friends and family too. Happy National Lazy Day 2020 to all lazy bums!

