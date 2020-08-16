National Rum Day 2020 facts Rum - it is the universally loved drink that can be affordable, delicious and exquisite at the same time. Every year, this delicious drink is celebrated by millions across the world, who swear by the taste, health attributes and the sheer versatility of rum. And in the US, August 16 is celebrated as National Rum Day every year. As we prepare to celebrate National Rum Day, there are several fun facts on rum that people enjoy sharing on this day. Celebration national Rum Day 2020 is sure to be a fun way of enjoying a chill and fun Sunday. Here are some interesting facts on rum that every budding rum connoisseur should know.

The World’s Oldest Spirit

While we are sure to agree that rum puts us all in a good spirit it is interesting to note that rum is actually the world’s oldest spirit. The first distillation of rum is dated back to the 1620s in the Caribbean and the oldest brand of rum that continues to survive is Mount Gay. It was first made in 1705 and continues to be distilled in Barbados today. The Best is Yet to Rum! On Rum Day 2020, Here Are the Wittiest Puns, Hilarious Memes and Jokes That Only Alcoholics Will Find Funny.

The Array of Cocktails That Began With Rum

Rum is the base of various famous cocktails across the world. While today we made a variation of this delicious drink that includes other alcohol bases, everything from the classic summer cocktail of pina colada and mojito to the refined daiquiri and the classic rum & coke, there are various variations in which rum is enjoyed worldwide.

The Health-Conscious’ Delight

If you have been one to keep a count on your calories but enjoy a weekend drink, then rum is your best friend. A 100grams of this delicious drink provides 231 calories with 0 fat and 0 carbohydrates according to the USDA.

The Different Shades of Rum

Rum is one of the few drinks that can be enjoyed in different shades and colours. From the classic white rum to the favorite dark rum, the different shades of the alcohol come from the different ageing duration, barrel type, ageing process, the ingredients used like cinnamon, caramel, etc. This is the reason that each kind of rum has its own distinct flavour and taste!

Puerto Rico and Its Role in Rum Manufacturing

While rum is consumed and manufactured in various places across the world, Puerto Rico has a special place in this history. Rum is made from sugar cane, and more than 80% of all the rum sources originate from Puerto Rico. This is the main reason that the world’s largest rum distillery (Casa Bacardi) is located on this island. National Rum Day 2020 Quotes: Funny Sayings About the Alcoholic Beverage to Share With Your Booze-Loving Friends!

We hope that this National Rum Day you enjoy your favourite rum drink and relish this ancient genius concoction that has as rich past as its taste! Happy National Rum Day!

