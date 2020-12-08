Are Ex-One Direction Member Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio on Santa's Naughty list? Well, looks like they are. But what have they done? You'll know just in a bit. Today Twitter saw "Naughty List is Coming" trend on Twitter and while many may have been curious about what exactly this "Naughty List" it is actually a new music video, holiday song to be precise by Liam Payne and TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. Yes, it is called the "Naughty List" and it has been trending all day. The new pop track, which opens with sleigh bells perfect for the Christmas season and the duo playfully sing about getting swept up in the heat of the moment in the midst of winter holiday celebrations. Liam Payne Says He Has Moved into a Haunted House Again and Has Trouble Sleeping.

Christmas indeed is a great time to fall in love and this song is proof. With bells and all kinds of Christmas vibes, this song makes for the perfect holiday song you need this 2020. "Now we’re on the Naughty List/Must’ve been the way we kissed/Santa saw the things we did/And put us on the Naughty List," they sing on the chorus. "Underneath the mistletoe/We were supposed to take it slow/Baby you’re my favourite gift/Now we’re on the naughty list." WOAH.

"Well... I had this whole grand plan about announcing who was featuring on my new song #NaughtyList on Friday but you did it again and found out! You’re all detectives! 😅 I'm so excited to have @dixiedamelio join, so say hello, give her a warm welcome like I know you guys can!" "It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!," Payne tweeted. Check Tweet:

Well... I had this whole grand plan about announcing who was featuring on my new song #NaughtyList on Friday but you did it again and found out! You’re all detectives! 😅 I'm so excited to have @dixiedamelio join, so say hello, give her a warm welcome like I know you guys can! pic.twitter.com/lKIB6qCoJJ — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 29, 2020

Watch Naughty List Video:

Payne just recently teamed up with Alesso to drop the video for their single, “Midnight.” Payne released his debut album, LP1, last December and launched his series The LP Show in July via Veeps.

