It has been about twenty years, since we lost the Queen of Pop, Nazia Hassan. She may not have sung too many songs for films, but the magic she created through her songs is unforgettable. And that beautiful innocent face, can anyone ever forget that? She was only 15, when she made her Bollywood debut, with the song, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ from the 80’s classic, Qurbani. Her voice wooed every music lover across the country, and it marked a transformation in the Indian music, triggering the pop industry. After the song’s massive success, Nazia appeared in many interviews. People were in love with her voice and that innocent look, melting many hearts along her way to success. One of her interviews at Tabassum Talkies is now going viral on social media. Netizens are in awe of her simplicity, elegance, and sensational voice.

The 80s was a whirlwind decade for Bollywood. Sparsely populated by unremarkable movies, it is only really salvaged by parallel cinema and one other unlikely protagonist—music. It was a decade where music and its limited sensibilities really broke free. While we try to imagine the broadsheet of 80s music, it was headlined by the debut of one diminutive, yet a stylish teenager—Nazia Hassan.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Nazia’s singing career began when she was only ten years old. Her Bollywood debut song, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ marked the many firsts of Indian music. She became the first Pakistani artist to win a Filmfare award for Qurbani. Alongside her brother and regular collaborator, Zoheb, she released the album Disco Deewane in 1981. The album was a massive hit, adored by people on both India and Pakistan. It was her voice, its untrained sharpness that made it fresh during her time.

Not only had her voice, Nazia commanded a fascinating stage and screen presence. During her interview at Tabassum Talkies, she was young and shy. Her beauty earned her many film offers, but Nazia turned them down, because she never wanted to be an actress, as she made it clear in the interview as well.

Her televised performances ooze class and sophistication and not to mention; this was way ahead of its time. People embraced Nazia’s aristocracy and panache that came with it. From holding a law degree to working with the United Nations Security Council, Nazia gave as much emphasis to encouraging herself an all-rounder. Her rise was a spectacular and brief as her death was early and prolonged. After fighting a long battle with cancer, Nazia passed away at the age of only 35. It broke millions of hearts, but people still relive her time, with the many hits she has given us and her gracious screen presence. She remains an epitome of elegance forever.

