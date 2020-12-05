Netflix and chill? Ain’t always happening! The streaming giant, Netflix has kick-started StreamFest from today, December 5 and people cannot keep calm. The two-day event would allow non-subscribers to browse the content on the app for free, which means users can watch anything on Netflix without entering their credentials, or most important, debit card details. When it comes to free services, desi Twitterati remains on the top to display the ongoing chaos with the help of hilarious reactions. Netflix StreamFest funny memes and jokes have taken over the internet as people browse the app to binge-watch shows for free. From Telegram users visiting the app in numbers to the dark circles that will appear under eyes on Monday morning, Twitterati has come up with the best reactions you can’t ignore!

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming apps in India. The company has been introducing various offers only to attract desis. It had introduced a low-cost mobile streaming plan at Rs 199, through which a subscriber can watch shows on the streaming platform by paying this amount only. Netflix has only introduced several short term plans to suit the pockets of the Indian subscribers, and the StreamFest is the giant of all. Tested a few months ago, people who are not the subscribers will be able to avail the offer for the weekend.

How to watch the shows on Netflix for free? Well, you will have to sign up first to browse the service on your smart TV, gaming console, iOS, and Android apps and on the PC. Once you successfully created your account, either on the website or phone app, you will be able to access the entire catalogue that is available for paid users. This exciting offers made netizens come up with various reactions. We all know, how multiple shows and movies are made available on torrent sites for viewers to enjoy, without spending any money. This is one of the reasons, the Netflix StreamFest in India has created such a buzz. Let us check out the funny memes and jokes, that people are sharing expressing their excitement RN!

We will have to acknowledge the creative behinds of so many Twitter users. Any big announcement, they immediately come up with the best hilarious reactions ever to tickle the funny bones of the netizens. We hope you will enjoy binge-watching the Netflix series, films and other shows in these two days. Keep your popcorns and drinks, ready on the side!

