Being a vet or animal care worker is more than just spending time with furry companions or other animals. It involves a lot more tedious tasks. Like for a vet who treats animal's constipation problems has to deal with a lot of "shit", yes, pun intended. But that's what makes them a hero. A video of a vet from Thailand shows how difficult is the task at times. While treating an elephant named Lana for her constipation problems, a deluge of poop exploded on his face! And while, it would be easier for one to laugh at it or even feel awful, it is a work that requires respect as he helped saved Lana's life. This reminds us of another recent video from Thailand, where an elephant calf was brought back to life by using CPR.

The incident is from the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Lana, a female elephant was suffering from severe constipation. If left untreated, it could have cost her her life. That's when Dr Tom came in along with two other helpers to give him a hand. In the video that is going viral online, shows Dr Tom removing a huge portion of poop trapped inside of Lana's anus. And as he gets there, it all explodes into his face, like a deluge! It's may seem disgusting to many, but also think about the elephant's relief right after. Female Elephant Calf Saved Following a 16-Hour Long Rescue Operation After She Fell Into an Open Well in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri Area, Watch Video.

Watch Video of Elephant Poop Exploding in Vet's Face:

IPS Officer Pankaj Nain shared the same video on Twitter, calling the vet "true warriors." Check his tweet:

These are true warriors 🙏 Elephant Poo Explodes In Vet's Face As He Helps Solve Animal's Constipation https://t.co/JQ2lGenw9B via @YouTube — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) December 27, 2020

There have been times when elephants have saved human lives too. The team was dressed in raincoats but there were of little help as you can see. The were entirely drenched in the poo but their job is appreciable. One of the users commented, "Oh wow, that's a rough day at work. But so important. The relief that the team brought to the elephant truly was live-saving." Lana is now feeling much better after her treatment as informed by the park authorities. The dedication by the vet and his staff is commendable.

