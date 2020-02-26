Photo of Dog Joining Boy During Timeout Wins The Heart of Netizens!

Dog joins boy in timeout (Photo Credits: Jillian Marie Smith Facebook)

Photo of a little boy joined by his dog during timeout has gone viral. In the photo three-year-old, Peyton can be seen standing leaning his head on the wall with his one hand around his big pup. Dash has joined his friend in the corner of the house as the elders in the house had given him a punishment. Seeing the duo's bonding Jillian Smith spotted them. She couldn't control her laughter and took a picture of it. Instagram Star Pet, Oliver the Dog Is so Cute That He Is Always Mistaken for a Fluffy Teddy Bear! These Paw-dorable Pictures Are a Proof.

She said Peyton had wrapped his hand around his four-legged-friend as if giving gratitude for joining him during his 'tough times'. Jillian Smith posted the photo on Facebook saying, "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone." Smith who lives in Ohio's Norwalk told TODAY Parents, "Dash understood. He was like, 'Peyton needs me'. It's unreal how close they are." Jillian told FOX 8, "They are two peas in a pod."

Dog Joins Boy During Timeout:

Jillian said that as the photo went viral people fell in love with both Peyton and the dog. As the photo went viral, various opinions filled the comments section. One of the comments read, "Omg....so so adorable!" Another social media user reads, "Dogs are great friends to the end!" People also commented that they have had similar experiences. An internet user wrote, "I have a little Beagle that won’t let my one 8-year-old twin do time out alone." The photo received over 43,000 shares and more than 3,900 likes other than 2,900 comments. The English Mastiff seems to be quite a great friend whom Petey can also rely on.