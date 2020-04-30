Police Forces Recreate Viral Funeral Coffin Dance! From Tamil Nadu to Peru, Cops Are Dancing Like Ghana's Pallbearers to Raise Awareness About Staying Home (Watch Videos)

Police doing Ghana's funeral dance carrying coffins to create awareness on being home during lockdown (Photo Credits: Cuddalore police, @JoseDTruth Twitter)

The viral video meme of dancing pallbearers at funeral services in Ghana became quite popular on the internet in the recent past. It was largely used as funny representations to show the fate of people leaving their houses during the lockdown. As the coffin dancers became popular, meme-makers started making more use of it. And now the police force is using the same to create awareness about wearing a face mask when leaving the house for essential supplies. Funeral Dance Video Funny Memes & GIFs: Ghana’s Dancing Pallbearers Carrying Coffin Are ‘Best Friends’ Who Will Make You Laugh Till You Cry.

Cuddalore police in Tamil have created a video inspired by the dancing pallbearers to make people stay at their homes. Police forces in Peru also attempted the same on an empty street to encourage people to be indoors during coronavirus lockdown. Cops in Spain used the music now which the pallbearers dance to create awareness about that same. While it is funny, the cops are trying to reach out to the people with an important message. Funeral Coffin Dance Video Funny Memes Go Viral: Netizens Post Hilarious Jokes on Ghana's Dancing Pallbearers To Keep Themselves Amused During Quarantine!

Spain Police Play The Coffin Dance Music While Driving:

In Spain, the cops sped on empty streets in cars playing the music of coffin dance on full volume. The person recording the video from his home can be heard laughing as the cops play the Astronomia, an EDM song by composer Tony Igy to raise awareness of being at home during coronavirus and stopping the spread of the virus.

Cuddalore Police Doing The Ghana Pallbearers' Dance:

Cuddalore police in Tamil have created a video inspired by the dancing pallbearers to make people stay at their homes. In the clip, a man riding a bike on a road when he suddenly stops on understanding that the police was stopping other bikes in a distant. As he wonders, the man is seen being carried by cops on a stretcher and they break in Ghana's coffin dance. The man soon returns to his senses and rides back home. The video ends with a police officer saying, "If you stay at home, it stays away from you. If you go out, it will follow and destroy you. Let's break the corona chain." Competition to Funeral Coffin Dancers? Malaysian Funeral Parlour Workers Recreate the Viral Video of Dancing Pallbearers From Ghana and It's Too Funny.

Peru Police Doing The Coffin Dance:

PERU! In Cajamarca, a group of police officers doing Coffin Dance to spread awareness about #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/YujthXMC7P — Jose D. Truth (@JoseDTruth) April 28, 2020

In Cajamarca city of Peru, cops came to the empty streets in the night holding a coffin and broke it to the popular viral pallbearers dance. While grooving, cops can be heard telling people to not leave houses unless for essentials or emergencies.

Original Video of Ghana Pallbearers Doing the Coffin Dance at Funerals:

In recent times, pallbearers are invited to dance at funeral services in Ghana. While funerals are a time of mourning, this dance regime carrying coffins are meant to sent off their closed ones in style. And the internet combined the videos of this ceremony with EDM music converting it into funny viral memes.

Police forces across countries have been adopting various measures to encourage people to be at their homes during this lockdown. From using funny memes to viral videos to create awareness about COVID-19, cops today are active on the internet as much they are in the physical lives. Let's