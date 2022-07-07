Can you imagine eating raw chicken? And to top it off with some breast milk and vaginal discharge? If you are throwing up already, this imagination is real life for a Chicago-based influencer who takes the paleo diet beyond any level you can imagine! The bouncer-influencer, Boban Simic, known as @IAMFLESHGOD on TikTok, not only eats raw chicken and washes it down with breast milk and vaginal discharge but claims that it is "healthier and more sensual". His videos documenting his raw foods diet is going viral. In many of his pictures and videos, he is seen devouring raw meat online. "I like the raw feeling. It’s refreshing when it goes down. You’re eating flesh like an animal is supposed to do, so it’s more sensual a more sensual experience," said Boban Simic to NYP. Madonna Drinks Her Own Pee After a 3 AM Ice Bath to 'Heal' In A Viral Video! Does Urine Really Have Health Benefits?

Simic's diet includes 12 to 30 raw egg yolks for breakfast, raw meat for lunch and more raw egg yolks for dinner! Yes, whatever he eats is raw and so are his beverages aka breast milk and vaginal discharge. Some of his favourites are also Ethiopian and Japanese cuisine that specializes in uncooked food. "Raw pork is a little bland so I eat that once in a while. The best I’ve had is raw goat because it’s super tender," says the carnivorous bouncer-influencer. He considers it "more alpha and aggressive" along with it being more "sensual".

Boban Simic, known as @IAMFLESHGOD on TikTok Pic:

Simic says to NYP: "I was thinking about dogs eating raw meat and getting more aggressive. I started eating raw beef once or twice a week to see if I felt more positive from it. It made a lot of sense, so I thought I should eat everything raw." He further added: "I used to think you couldn’t eat raw chicken but I got my information from a lot of sources. I did deep research. I was with a lady that was producing milk, and I tasted it and I thought it was kind of sweet and delicious and yummy and the idea hit me. I leave raw milk out and ferment it to yogurt. I sucked it out and thought I’d add it to my milk and it turned out fantastic."

