Thanksgiving in space? Well, you won’t be surprised to know that over the past decades, astronauts have celebrated the holiday in unique ways during their time in space. However, it may be slightly different for stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The two astronauts, who have been holed up at the International Space Station (ISS), will enjoy a Thanksgiving feast together on November 28, as they reportedly mark 176 days in zero gravity. The difference is their traditional Thanksgiving-themed food is dehydrated in pouches, and the astronauts will need to add water and reheat the food. In a video by NASA, the Indian-origin American along with her colleague are seen showing off their Thanksgiving diet in space along with their crew members.

As mentioned before, astronauts have enjoyed Thanksgiving celebrations in space over the years. The first being on November 22, 1973 by Skylab 4 astronauts Gerald P. Carr, Edward G. Gibson, and William R. Pogue, as recorded by NASA. Meanwhile, the holiday meal for stranded astronauts Williams and Wilmore came after increased attention to their diets. “The difference between all of these items that you would typically have on your table for Thanksgiving versus the astronauts is this aspect of the food having to be rehydrated,” Aaron Persad, who helps NASA develop the menu, was quoted saying to Spectrum News.

The video begins with Williams wishing Happy Thanksgiving to her friends and family “who are down on Earth and everyone who is supporting us.” Her colleagues Donald Pettit and Nick Hague showed the astronauts’ meal, which included Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, smoked turkey, apples and spice. “It’s true we have much to be thankful for on a professional sense. There’s not many places that you can be where you can actually lay on the ceiling, and this is one of them. We’re thankful for zero gravity. It’s fantastic,” Wilmore said in the video. Sunita Williams Health News Update: Stuck in Space, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Rubbishes Weight Loss Rumours.

Watch Video: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Thanksgiving Meal in Space

The astronauts were earlier decided to be on the ISS for eight days. But when their Boeing Starliner experienced technical malfunctions, they were stranded at the ISS. The Starliner later returned to Earth without them. As they approach their sixth month on the ISS, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore seem to be in good spirits. A Space X flight is slated to bring them back to Earth in February 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).