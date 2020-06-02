Telangana Formation Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Telangana, India’s Youngest State That You Must Know About

Telangana Formation Day (File Image)

Telangana carved out of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh is India’s youngest state having been formed on 2nd June 2014 after a long political struggle. Despite its fairly young existence, the state is ahead on the economic and human development index parameters of many of its peers. Historically, the area of Telangana was ruled by the Nizams and is known for its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb that promotes brotherhood between communities. It is home to several important Indian defence and administrative missions and is a leading IT hub of the country. The capital of Tamil Nadu – Hyderabad is one of India’s most important metros. Telangana Formation Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate State Formation Day on June 2 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes and Greetings.

On the Telangana formation day, we take a look at some interesting facts about the state.

The area of the Telangana is about 112,077 square km which is roughly the size of the United Kingdom. It is the 12th largest state in terms of geographical area. The Golconda mines of Telangana is famous for its Koh-i-Noor diamond which was taken away by the British. The Ganges of the south – Godavari river flows through the state of Telangana. It is believed Lord Shiva descendent on Lingam form on the three mountains of Trilinga Desa with one being Telangana. The name of the state has its origin in this mythological tale. Hyderabad will continue to be the shared capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till 2024. Many ancient dynasties such as the Maurya Empire, Satavahana Dynasty, Kakatiya Dynasty and the Chalukya Dynasty had Telangana as its important centre. The population of Telangana is roughly equal to that of Canada, yet it ranks 12th in the most populous states of India. The Hussain Sagar Lake which looks like a heart on an aerial view is an important tourist attraction of the state. The famous tennis player Sania Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana. The Jammi Chettu tree, which is the state tree of Telangana was the one worshipped by Pandavas before they defeated a mighty army of the Kauravas. Since Hyderabad was the capital of the Nizam empire, the state has plenty of palace and forst like the Chowmahalla Palace.

Telangana is one an accelerated path of progress with plenty of industries and a strong agricultural base. In the coming years, it is going to be a huge contributor to India’s GDP.