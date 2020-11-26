Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday has arrived, and people across the United States are beginning the day by counting so many things that they are thankful for. On Twitter, Thanksgiving Day 2020 wishes, HD images and messages have taken over, with netizens wishing each other and sharing what they are thankful for while celebrating the holiday. The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the way we celebrate festivals and important holidays. Like all the other festivals this year, Thanksgiving has gone virtual as well, but people have started the day with positivity, sharing empathy and also count their blessings amid the pandemic.

Thanksgiving is more than food and wine. It is a time for families to gather, friends to spend some time and together be thankful for even the smallest things they have in their life. Everything is valued and the year 2020 has taught us many important things. People continue their struggle to deal with the pandemic, while still taking some time out to celebrate the important occasion. They have taken to social media to share Thanksgiving thoughts, messages and wishes and most importantly being grateful to everything they have.

The festivity of Thanksgiving 2020 has only started, and social media is already filled with messages and greetings. Let us check out the best tweets, images and more that netizens are sharing to celebrate the holiday.

Thanksgiving celebration is significant across the USA, and in the coming hours, we are expecting more tweets and posts dedicated to the festival. Meanwhile, we hope you started your day with great spirit, so that enjoy the holiday just how it is meant to be. Reach out to those who are away from their families and living alone. We wish you and your family, a very happy and safe Thanksgiving!

