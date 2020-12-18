The moment is finally here! The Mandalorian wrapped up its second season on Disney+ today, December 18, and to say it was intense is an understatement. The episode was emotional, heart-pounding and memorable, and the surprise post-credits scene has left fans shocked, excited and just a bit confused. If you have not watched the season 2 finale episode yet, you are in for some serious spoilers! Twitter is filled with mix reactions from die-hard Star Wars fans. With the help of funny memes, jokes, emotional posts and more, The Mandalorian Season 2, aka chapter 16, sparked intense emotions on social media. The show won’t return until this time next year on Disney’s streaming service.

Both seasons of The Mandalorian are set in an intense plot, and it has hooked the Star Wars fans across the world. Be it the cuteness of Baby Yoda or Mando (Pedro Pascal) making his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, the show is known to all. With the season 2 finale, The Mandalorian took a big step towards its new future, giving a farewell to Grogu. The teary-eyed Mando was all of us. Having put everything at risk to be reunited with him, Mando had to let him go.

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 dropped the biggest connection as yet to the large Star Wars universe: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). It was the Jedi who saved the day in the season 2 finale. With the release, fans have flood social media with so many reactions, some funny others emotional.

Check Tweets:

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian the first and last time they saw each other 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/ZrUF4YBZy6 — april ʬ⁸⁴ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) December 18, 2020

Mando Was All of Us!

cw // #TheMandalorian spoilers - - - “i’ll see you again. i promise.” pic.twitter.com/JQYOjTKqCd — izzy is crying // MANDO SPOILERS (@DJARINJEDI) December 18, 2020

How Many of You?

I should really go back to sleep, but I’m struggling to do that after #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lsDHdhYvXL — ApprenticeEwok (@ApprenticeEwok) December 18, 2020

People on Twitter RN

Just laying in my bed like this after the #TheMandalorian finale. pic.twitter.com/lsFQwrbkBC — Priscilla (@lamantram0ri) December 18, 2020

This Scene

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian din showing his face to grogu 🥺😭 bye pic.twitter.com/w6lhtvVAsH — april ʬ⁸⁴ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) December 18, 2020

Painful Scene

LOL, How Many of You?

True That!

#TheMandalorian spoilers // . . . . . . . it's crazy how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/F38LmcOds1 — dan she/they • mando spoilers! (@dandjarin) December 18, 2020

Star Wars Fans

We are not sure, if we will see the little Yoda next. But The Mandalorian season 3 has also been announced for next year in December. Until then, we all will just have to revel in Twitter’s memes, reactions and posts to Season 1 and Season 2.

