If you were losing followers, or the number turned to zero on TikTok, you are not alone! Thousands of users rushed to Twitter after facing a technical glitch on the video-sharing giant. According to the tweets, it appears that both Android and iOS services went offline, leaving many unable to log in and check their feeds. Along with it, there was a huge number of complaints appearing online saying that users have lost thousands of followers. There was no word on what caused the bug, but the TikTok support page on Twitter updated that the technical glitch was fixed, and the app is restored. Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter sharing TikTok Down funny memes and jokes after being unable to access their accounts.

According to DownDetector, which monitors mentions across social media and tracks when web services are offline, thousands of TikTok users globally experienced the outage. Following the technical glitch, users rushed to Twitter to check if it’s just them or others too suffered the same. From losing followers to TikTok asking birthday dates, and more, TikTok users are facing glitches across the platform. And they did the best they can always—creating TikTok Down funny memes and jokes. ‘TikTok Down’ is one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

TikTok’s support team too noted the outage and took to Twitter to address the issue.

Here's TikTok's Tweet:

We’re aware of an issue that is causing some accounts’ Following and/or Followers count to appear as zero. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this. — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) May 3, 2021

TikTok Down Funny Memes Go Viral

me wondering why tik tok had done this to us #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/ROZiUcoH7s — 3ma⁹₉⁹ (@3manu3la1) May 3, 2021

Zero Followers on TikTok?

Users Thought They Were Banned!

I was convinced I was banned turns out there’s just problems with tiktok #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/5em6sLdvVH — Total_Cas_Tastrophe (@Cass_Jarvis) May 3, 2021

TikTok Users Rushing to Twitter!

Me leaving TikTok to go on Twitter #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/utj2LxCTb3 — el 🖤 (@url0verbae) May 3, 2021

Users Worried!

i mean what now??? are we meant to just go to bed #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/vNP7rMhggB — ellie is daydreaming of painting ☁️✨ (@prettyinpinks) May 3, 2021

More TikTok Down Jokes

Me when my family asks me to leave my phone now that tiktok is down#tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/ppJU2w3IzH — َ (@VikingosEdition) May 3, 2021

Almost All TikTok Users!

the way i SCRAMMED to twitter once it stopped #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/rcsutwmSyS — M ø t h 🖤 (@MothFromMars) May 3, 2021

LOL

Hahaha

Tiktok users migrating to twitter to see to see of the app is down for them as well #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/aGk8M4seQ6 — ‏ً (@WOATTTTT) May 3, 2021

After facing a few hours of technical glitch, it was fixed. The app shared another update on its support page on Twitter stating, “This issue has now been resolved. Your Following/Follower count display should be back to normal. Thanks for bearing with us!”

Issue Resolved!

This issue has now been resolved. Your Following/Follower count display should be back to normal. Thanks for bearing with us! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) May 4, 2021

Now that the glitch is fixed, users can access their accounts. Even though banned in India, TikTok enjoys amass followers across the world. As of October 2020, the app surpassed over two billion mobile downloads worldwide. The Chinese-owned video-sharing social networking service allows people to make a variety of short videos.

