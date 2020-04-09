On Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday, people have taken to the internet to share Bible verses and quotes by Jesus Christ. The day following Holy Thursday is observed as Good Friday which marks the crucifixion of Jesus.Check out The Tweets Below: Maundi thursday wishes from Turtle Tax family

.#MaundyThursday #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/KzYKy4s8ZD— Turtle Tax (@TurtleTax1) April 9, 2020 Holy Maundy Thursday! Have A Blessed Maundy Thursday #maundythursday pic.twitter.com/SLZm4Tgd3I— Antroyce Lee Jie En (@AntroyceSNSD) April 8, 2020

It is Thursday! Time for another day, work and lot many viral challenges entertaining all of us, as we all follow the protocol by staying at homes. Social media has been playing a vital role these days. With people being forced to remain inside, internet users are doing their best to keep everyone captivated and entertained at the same time. For all the latest memes, videos and moments going viral, we keep you updated in this latest blog. Stay in tune with this blog to know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing on April 9, 2020.

The Jewish festival Passover has begun and so the Holy Week for Christians. The observations which otherwise involves a visit to Church and family gatherings are restricted this time. Individuals will mark the respective holidays at their home, maintain social distance. In fact, netizens are also encouraging each to observe the festivals at home and respect the protocol, an urgency during the pandemic. Besides, there are many hashtags running on Twitter each hour, displaying what the netizens are gripped at that moment. For Thursday, we are expecting more viral trends in the coming hours.

We will bring you all the latest updates from the social media world. Stay in tune with us and know everything that is captivating netizens across while continuing with the quarantine. Happy Thursday, everyone!