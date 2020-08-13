It's almost the weekend, just today and tomorrow to go. But if you are too demotivated and looking for some positivity to start your day with, then netizens are there to help you out. #ThursdayThoughts, #ThursdayMotivation and #ThrowbackThursday are some of the trending hashtags on Twitter this morning and people are sharing positive vibe quotes and messages. Throughout the day, we will try and keep you updated with all the other trending news of the day. Be it funny memes or viral videos, we will try and keep you updated through this section.

August 13 marks the celebrations of few important events like International Lefthanders Day and Organ Donation Day. While the former celebrates the uniqueness and spreads awareness about lefties, organ donation encourages people towards doing the good deed of donation. So awareness messages and quotes are likely to trend online on social media. It is also the birthday of late Bollywood actress Sridevi. Fans of the actress are likely to share her photos, movie trivia and birthday wishes and tributes to her. We will keep you updated on the related trends of the day.

While the world is seeing more and more worrying news updates, in this section we will give you happy updates, funny memes, tweets and videos. Social media is a great place to know what is happening around the world on a few clicks. In this section, we will bring you all the updates from the world of social media. The viral trends, hashtags, posts, images, memes and videos that are spreading joy amid these tough times. Happy Thursday!