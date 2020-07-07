On Tuesday morning, people have taken to Twitter sharing inspirational quotes and motivational sayings using the hashtags #tuesdayvibes, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation.Check Out The Tweets Below: It's time to just be happy.

Being Angry, Sad and Overthinking isn't worth it anymore.

Just let things flow. #tuesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/3Z2ySP96wh— fnz (@fatimahfnz) June 30, 2020 Happy Tuesday! Live free and try to follow your dream path no matter what comes in way, if you are passionate about it, you would definitely achieve it and make it big sooner or later.#Golden_Child #inspiration #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/u6bCsGKBVj— KoffeewithJoe (@open071) July 6, 2020

Good Morning, people! It is yet another day, and #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayMotivation have started trending on social media already. This has become a tradition for netizens to trend thoughtful quotes and Good Morning messages, sharing along with the hashtags, every day. If you lack motivation or still struggling to get out of the bed, we believe these positive messages on your Twitter timeline, early in the morning will inspire you to get up. Besides, in this article, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. So watch out this space to know what netizens are sharing today, July 7, 2020.

As we begin the day, it is worth noting that July 7 marks International Chocolate Day to celebrate the sweet delight that is everyone’s favourite. If you needed another excuse to take a quick bite from the chocolate bar, now is the time. We are expecting more posts and tweets to come up on social media in the coming hours to celebrate International Chocolate Day 2020. In addition, memes, videos and funny posts are expected to flood the timeline as well in a bid to keep spreading joy and laughter, even during difficult times like this.

Stay tuned with us and know what is captivating the netizens throughout the day. From the trending hashtags to videos and memes, in this blog, we will bring you all the latest updates from the internet. Happy Tuesday, everyone!