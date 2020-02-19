On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, people have taken to Twitter remembering the great King who brought back Maratha rule into Maharastra after it fell into the hands of Mughals. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is highly regarded for his contributions and sacrifices for the same. On his birth anniversary which is observed as Shiv Jayanti, Twitterati is remembering the courage and valour of the great King.Check Out The Tweets Below: Today is the 390th birth anniversary of chhatrapati shivaji maharaj"Never Bend your head, always hold it high".

- chhatrapati shivaji maharaj#ShivajiMaharaj #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj #ShivajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/rffwj6IoB5— Virendrasinh Dabhi (@virendrasinh_D) February 19, 2020 Tributes to the Great King: Tributes to the Great Maratha King Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary.#shivjayanti#chhatrapatishivajimaharaj#shivajimaharaj#shivajijayanti#शिवजयंती #छत्रपतीशिवाजीमहाराज #छ्त्रपती_शिवाजी_महाराज pic.twitter.com/3H4QXuiu38— Pramod Prajapati (@prjpramod) February 18, 2020

Happy Wednesday everyone! It's mid-week and people are double-minded about celebrating the day. While some are happy that the weekend is just two days away, others want to believe that they are just two days into the week. People have taken to socialmedia platforms sending Good Morning wishes. They are sharing motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts with the hashtags #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayMorning. They are posting latest funny memes and GIFs, tweets, Facebook posts and Instagram stories. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated about everything happening on social media platforms.

February 19 marks various events and observances across the world. In the ongoing Anti-Valentine Week, Wednesday marks Confession Day. It also marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti which celebrates the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor, Chatrapati Shivaji. It is also the death anniversary of a political leader and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale. February 19 marks birthdays of various popular personalities around the globe. Some of the popular figures who are turning a year old today includes Wiaan Mulder, Benicio del Toro and Jeff Daniels.

In the age of social media, anything and everything goes viral in no time. Even a small incident that occurs in the corner of a village has the potential to go viral on the internet. It is also a platform for people to showcase their talents. Social media has the power to both make and break careers and it has done both in the past. We hope you have a great day and an amazing week ahead!