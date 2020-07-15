Good Morning, people! Let us welcome another day with generosity and be thankful for everything we have right now, counting our blessings. Yes, this time is difficult, but we are all in this together, and soon it will pass. If you lack the motivation to get up from your bed and start your day, look out to the best Good Morning messages and greetings shared on Twitter. Along with the viral hashtag, we will bring you trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Watch out this space to know what the netizens are sharing today, July 15.

Like every day, the first thing to be trending on social media is beautiful messages, accompanied by the given day. For today, #WednesdayWisdom, #WednesdayThoughts and #WednesdayMorning are trending online with netizens sharing thoughtful quotes to start the day. Wednesdays are mostly regarded as the hump day because it is the midpoint of a typical working week. To give everyone a little boost, these messages and images shared on social media will serve you best to begin the day.

Along with the viral hashtags, many videos and memes are expected to flood the social media timeline in the coming hours. It is an everyday ritual. Besides, CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced today, and also the West Bengal Madhyamik result. So, memes are guaranteed to come across on Twitter as students celebrate their marks. We wish students all the very best for their results and our fellow readers, a happy Wednesday!

