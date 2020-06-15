To begin yet another day, people on Twitter are sharing good morning messages, GIFs and quotes. #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts are running as one of the top trends on the micro-blogging platform.Check Tweets: Never expect something from anyone. focus on your karma .karma gives you what you do good or bad according to your work so believe in yourself and always do good.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/SrEWgmXwvB— Shivani Singh (@Shivani_singh26) June 15, 2020 Good morning 😊#mondaythoughts #quoteoftheday #goodmorning pic.twitter.com/yTG44UXeKG— AK (@alok310777) June 15, 2020

Yet another Monday is here and people have taken to social media platforms with various thoughts and ideas. They are sharing inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts with the hashtags #MondayMorning and #MondayMotivation. As the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with various stories from around the world. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest tweets and Facebook posts, stay tuned to this live blog to know about everything trending on social media platforms.

June 15 marks various festivals and events across countries. Global Wind Day is a worldwide event which is observed annually on June 15. The day creates awareness on the power of wind, its possibilities to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth. The day also marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which highlights the violence the elderly have to endure in the society.

It also marks the birthdays of some popular figures and celebrities across the world including Xi Jinping, Anna Hazare, Suraiya, Chetan Hansraj, Pallavi Kulkarni, Neil Patrick Harris, Ice Cube, Courteney Cox, Helen Hunt, Sam Billings, Oliver Kahn, Carolina Marin, Manika Batra and Mohamed Salah among others.

As coronavirus pandemic continue to take lives around the world, we urge you to stay at home and be safe during these tough times. Also, share positive thoughts with those who are going through a low phase and try to uplift them. Let's be kind to each other and reach out to those in need. We wish you a Happy Monday and a great week ahead.