It’s Wednesday. Let us all welcome this new morning filled with hopes and positivity. If you lack any motivation to get out of the bed and work, Twitterati is here with their inspirational messages and quotes. Like every day, #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayThoughts are trending online with social media users sharing positive messages to begin the day. If you want to know what else will trend online in the coming hours, stay in tune with this blog as we bring all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. Watch out the space to know what netizens are sharing on September 23, 2020.

People are quite active on social media these days. From sharing funny memes to posting tweets that at times even divide the internet, there is something or the other that engages the social media users. Again, there are videos of babies, dogs, cats and other animals that instantly melts the hearts of viewers. It can be difficult to keep up the viral trends every day. This is why, in this blog, we keep you updated with the latest buzz on social media.

While we enjoy the viral trends online, remember that COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat, it is important to maintain good hygiene and wear facemasks wherever we go. Also, do not step out of the house unless for a need.